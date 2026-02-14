February 14, 2026 5:31 PM हिंदी

PM Modi flags off 50 electric buses for Bhavnagar under PM e-Bus Sewa scheme

PM Modi flags off 50 electric buses for Bhavnagar under PM e-Bus Sewa scheme

Guwahati, Feb 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a fleet of 50 modern electric buses for Bhavnagar on Saturday as part of the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, marking a further expansion of sustainable urban transport in India.

The buses were flagged off under the national scheme to promote clean and sustainable public transport, during the Prime Minister's visit to Assam where he inaugurated projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore.

Bhavnagar is the first city in Gujarat to receive buses under the initiative, with 50 vehicles handed over on the day and plans for a total of 100 to serve the city's residents.

The air-conditioned buses are equipped with facilities to assist passengers with disabilities and include CCTV cameras to enhance commuter safety.

Under the scheme's roll-out in Gujarat, a total of 750 electric buses are expected to be deployed across eight cities in the state.

In addition to Bhavnagar, allocations include 250 buses in Vadodara, 100 each in Rajkot and Gandhinagar, 50 each in Jamnagar and Junagadh, 80 in Gandhidham and 20 in Navsari.

The Gujarat Urban Development Mission (GUDM) has been appointed the state nodal agency for implementation by the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen India’s public transport infrastructure and reduce carbon emissions in urban mobility.

In Gujarat, infrastructure and technical facilities to support electric bus operations are being advanced, reflecting a coordinated push towards clean transport solutions.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi made a historic landing at the region's first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh district aboard an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft.

The 4.2 kilometres reinforced stretch of National Highway-37 was inaugurated as a strategic dual-use runway capable of accommodating military and civilian aircraft during emergencies.

Officials said it will enhance defence preparedness, logistics and disaster response capacity in the region.

Prime Minister Modi also witnessed an aerial display by Indian Air Force fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters following the landing.

--IANS

mys/svn

LATEST NEWS

Pak govt in dock over former PM Imran Khan's living conditions in jail (File image)

Pak govt in dock over former PM Imran Khan's living conditions in jail

ISL 2025-26: Focus on consistency, defensive setup as Bengaluru FC set tone for the new season

ISL 2025-26: Focus on consistency, defensive setup as Bengaluru FC set tone for the new season

T20 WC: Rashid, Archer, Dawson bowl out Scotland for 152 in Kolkata

T20 WC: Rashid, Archer, Dawson bowl out Scotland for 152 in Kolkata

Debt, austerity and joblessness: Pakistan’s structural crisis worsens

Debt, austerity and joblessness: Pakistan’s structural crisis worsens

India’s IT sector successfully navigates GenAI transition: Report

India’s IT sector successfully navigates GenAI transition: Report

Pakistan slammed for unjustly arresting journalists, curbing press freedom (File image)

Pakistan slammed for unjustly arresting journalists, curbing press freedom

Vivek Oberoi expresses love for wife Priyanka, says they've ‘been part of same story since the beginning’

Vivek Oberoi expresses love for wife Priyanka, says they've ‘been part of same story since the beginning’

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Leader of Propaganda’, accuses him of ‘misleading’ farmers

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Leader of Propaganda’, accuses him of ‘misleading’ farmers

Radhika Pandit’s Valentine’s Day message for Yash: Thank you for choosing me every single day

Radhika Pandit’s Valentine’s Day message for Yash: Thank you for choosing me every single day

‘We were in the game till 10th over,’ says Oman skipper Jatinder Singh after 96-run loss to Ireland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘We were in the game till 10th over,’ says Oman skipper after 96-run loss to Ireland