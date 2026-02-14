PM Modi flags off 50 electric buses for Bhavnagar under PM e-Bus Sewa scheme

Guwahati, Feb 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a fleet of 50 modern electric buses for Bhavnagar on Saturday as part of the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, marking a further expansion of sustainable urban transport in India.

The buses were flagged off under the national scheme to promote clean and sustainable public transport, during the Prime Minister's visit to Assam where he inaugurated projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore.

Bhavnagar is the first city in Gujarat to receive buses under the initiative, with 50 vehicles handed over on the day and plans for a total of 100 to serve the city's residents.

The air-conditioned buses are equipped with facilities to assist passengers with disabilities and include CCTV cameras to enhance commuter safety.

Under the scheme's roll-out in Gujarat, a total of 750 electric buses are expected to be deployed across eight cities in the state.

In addition to Bhavnagar, allocations include 250 buses in Vadodara, 100 each in Rajkot and Gandhinagar, 50 each in Jamnagar and Junagadh, 80 in Gandhidham and 20 in Navsari.

The Gujarat Urban Development Mission (GUDM) has been appointed the state nodal agency for implementation by the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen India’s public transport infrastructure and reduce carbon emissions in urban mobility.

In Gujarat, infrastructure and technical facilities to support electric bus operations are being advanced, reflecting a coordinated push towards clean transport solutions.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi made a historic landing at the region's first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh district aboard an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft.

The 4.2 kilometres reinforced stretch of National Highway-37 was inaugurated as a strategic dual-use runway capable of accommodating military and civilian aircraft during emergencies.

Officials said it will enhance defence preparedness, logistics and disaster response capacity in the region.

Prime Minister Modi also witnessed an aerial display by Indian Air Force fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters following the landing.

--IANS

mys/svn