PM Narendra Modi biopic Maa Vande’s first schedule wrapped up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (IANS) The makers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic 'Maa Vande', featuring Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the unit of the film had now successfully wrapped up the first schedule in Hyderabad.

The makers made the announcement through a series of behind-the-scene pictures from the sets, offering an early glimpse into the making of the ambitious biographical drama that has caught the attention of both fans and film buffs.

For the unaware, the Hyderabad schedule began on an auspicious note with a traditional pooja, following which several key portions of the film were filmed.

Now, with the completion of this phase, the production team is all set to move into the next schedule in Kashmir.

The BTS images shared by the makers also featured moments from the sets, including director Kranthi Kumar C.H. alongside Unni Mukundan.

Titled 'Maa Vande', the film is a biographical drama inspired by the life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tracing a story rooted in values, purpose, and resilience.

The project was announced on the Prime Minister’s birthday in September last year and is being mounted on a grand canvas with international production standards and strong technical values.

The eagerly awaited film is being produced by Veer Reddy M. and has been written and directed by Kranthi Kumar C.H.

'Maa Vande' brings together an acclaimed technical team. It comprises of well known stunt choreographer King Solomon, renowned art director Sabu Cyril, director Mani Ratnam's favourite editor Sreekar Prasad, the cinematographer of blockbuster film Baahubali, K.K. Senthil Kumar, and music composer Ravi Basrur.

The collective body of work of the team includes landmark films such as 'Baahubali' and 'Salaar', with Basrur’s music having defined the soundscape of pan-Indian film 'KGF'. Their association underlines the makers’ intent to deliver the biopic on a large-scale, cinematic platform befitting its subject.

