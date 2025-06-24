June 24, 2025 10:57 PM हिंदी

PM Modi's zero tolerance policy on terror has shaped New India's global image: Tarun Chugh

Dublin/New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, who paid homage to the Kanisha tragedy victims on the 40th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in aviation history, interacted with the Indian diaspora at the Embassy of India in Dublin on Tuesday and reiterated India’s zero tolerance policy on terror.

He made a fervent appeal for a united fight against terrorism, stressing that the world must ensure that innocent lives are not sacrificed to the designs of terror outfits.

The BJP leader emphasised that the Kanishka bombing was not just an attack on India, but on humanity. He went on to reiterate that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has taken bold, decisive steps to counter terrorism and has emerged as a leading voice on global anti-terror platforms.

Referring to the Operation Sindoor, Chugh said it was a Pakistan ISI-backed attempt to derail the atmosphere of peace and development created by the Modi government.

“Such nefarious attempts to destabilise India will always be defeated by the resolve of our people and the strength of our leadership,” he said.

The interaction with the Indian diaspora, consisting of members from the Friends of Overseas BJP Ireland, also included a discussion on the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and the role of overseas Indians in shaping the country's future.

Chugh further stated that India has become the world's fourth-largest economy and is moving forward rapidly in sectors like manufacturing, services, and exports.

“This progress has been made possible not just by those living in India, but by the contributions of our vibrant global diaspora as well,” he noted.

He said Prime Minister Modi’s foreign policy has elevated India’s image globally and ensured respect for every Indian citizen abroad. The active participation of India in global forums reflects its growing stature as a decisive, development-driven power.

He urged diaspora members to become India’s cultural ambassadors and carry the pride of India's achievements to younger generations worldwide.

