PM Modi's visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand delivered significant outcomes: MEA

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to New Zealand deepened bonds, strengthened partnerships and shaped a shared future.

In a special gesture, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon travelled to the airport along with PM Modi and saw him off as he emplaned for New Delhi after concluding his three-nation visit.

"A visit that deepened bonds, strengthened partnerships and shaped a shared future. After concluding substantive discussions and overseeing a key set of outcomes in New Zealand, PM Narendra Modi departs for India. In a special gesture, he was seen off by PM Christopher Luxon at the airport," the MEA posted on X.

PM Modi had arrived in New Zealand after concluding a landmark visit to Australia. He began his three-nation visit from Indonesia, earlier this week.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-country visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand delivered significant outcomes advancing cooperation across several sectors including trade, technology, security, education, innovation and people-to-people exchanges among others," the MEA stated.

After arriving in Auckland late Friday evening, local time, Prime Minister Modi began Saturday by holding discussions with Luxon at the Government House in Auckland. On arrival at Government House, he was accorded a traditional Māori welcome. The ceremony included customary Māori rituals symbolising peace, respect and welcome. Following the traditional welcome, the Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour.

The two Prime Ministers then held extensive bilateral discussions in restricted and delegation-level formats. Their talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, defence and security, agri-tech, sports, education, tourism, culture and people-to-people ties.

Following the talks, both leaders witnessed the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and understandings in the fields of defense and maritime security, hydrography, sports, disaster management, dairy, tourism, maritime heritage, culture, food technology and ocean research.

Later, PM Modi and Luxon interacted with a select group of CEOs and business leaders with the Indian Prime Minister highlighting that both countries are bound by shared democratic values, respect for the rule of law, diversity, and a common commitment to sustainable development, providing a strong foundation for an ambitious and forward-looking economic partnership.

He described the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as a landmark that would add depth and dynamism to the bilateral economic ties, and open new opportunities for market access, investment, services, technology and talent mobility.

The two leaders also attended a special Gala luncheon event themed 'India-New Zealand: A Winning Partnership' which was attended by eminent personalities from the fields of politics, business, industry, academia, technology, sports, and the arts.

Following the lunch, Prime Minister Modi and Luxon did a walk-through of the innovative sports equipment that was put on display at the venue. They also interacted with decorated athletes from New Zealand and other stakeholders associated with high performance sports.

In the last event of the day, PM Modi addressed a huge gathering of Indian diaspora in New Zealand at the 'Kia Ora Modi' event which was attended by 10,000 members of the Indian community. New Zealand PM Luxon also joined the event as a special gesture.

Highlighting the "incredible enthusiasm and affection" at the event, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Indian community in the country and also his counterpart from New Zealand for making it a "memorable experience".

"The Indian community in New Zealand is one of the strongest pillars of our friendship. Addressing them in Auckland was a memorable experience," PM Modi posted on X.

"Glad that my friend Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined the community programme in Auckland. His presence reflects the warmth he has for India and the Indian community," he added while sharing some glimpses from the community programme.

Prime Minister Modi began his address by thanking Prime Minister Luxon for his gracious presence and his support for the bilateral partnership, including the welfare of the Kiwi Indian community. He appreciated the special welcome extended to him by the Indian community and noted their determination, hard work and perseverance.

"Friends, in the relationship between India and New Zealand, there are memories, there is friendship, there are values, and there is also a commitment. One beautiful New Zealand tradition defines this relationship perfectly - it is the word 'waka' (Māori canoe) which binds this relationship... Waka is not merely a boat. It is a symbol of shared journey, a symbol of our shared relationship. This waka is set to take a new journey today and a sea of opportunities lies ahead of us, the wind and waves are backing us," said PM Modi to a huge applause from thousands of people gathered at the venue.

--IANS

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