Positivity visible, says Acting Indian High Commissioner in Canada on PM Modi’s visit (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Calgary for the G7 Summit 2025, Acting Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Chinmoy Naik, emphasised the significance of India’s participation and the already-visible positive impact on the Indo-Canadian community.

At the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, PM Modi will be attending the G7 Summit as a representative of an outreach country. In an interview with IANS, Naik offered insights into the visit’s broader importance.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: What is the significance of PM Modi's visit to Calgary for the G7 Summit?

Chinmoy Naik: As you're aware, at the invitation of the Honourable Prime Minister of Canada, Mr Mark Carney, Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will be visiting Calgary to attend the G7 2025 Summit as an outreach country. This is the sixth consecutive time India is participating in the G7 Summit. During the Summit, there will be discussions where India will participate on contemporary topics like energy security, innovation, new technologies, and other areas which are of great relevance, not only for the world, but also for India, which, as you know, we are travelling on a path to Viksit Bharat 2047, and these areas are of immense relevance for us.

In addition, there will be important topics, important meetings on the sidelines with other world leaders, which will include Canada as well.

IANS: What impact could PM Modi's visit have on the future of India-Canada relations?

Chinmoy Naik: “I would say it has already started making an impact, particularly in terms of the energy and positivity it has generated, especially among the Indo-Canadian community. Earlier, PM Modi tweeted on the win of Mark Carney, and we've received encouraging feedback. Their enthusiasm is clearly visible, reflected in testimonials and videos shared on our social media. This alone has added momentum to the relationship. As for the upcoming meeting, we look forward to seeing what unfolds and will know more very soon.

IANS: What message does PM Modi’s visit send to the Indian community in Canada?

Chinmoy Naik: The significance of his visit is in itself. He is coming here, which shows a lot about the relationship and about the outcomes. We will see soon enough after the meeting.

--IANS

rs/dpb