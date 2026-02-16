February 16, 2026 9:20 PM हिंदी

PM Modi’s vision and India’s talent make it right time to lead global AI discourse: Top tech exec

PM Modi’s vision and India’s talent make it right time to lead global AI discourse: Top tech exec

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) India is well positioned to lead the global conversation on Artificial Intelligence, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, strong governance framework and the country’s vast technology talent pool, Hari Shetty of Wipro Limited said on Monday.

In an interaction with IANS, Shetty said there could not have been a better time to discuss AI and its impact, especially in India.

He described India Ai Impact Summit 2026 Summit as “super exciting” and said AI is emerging as the next major infrastructure for the country.

“India’s strong digital public infrastructure and its proven success in implementing technology at scale provide a solid foundation for AI-led growth,” Shetty told IANS.

“AI has the potential to create a deep impact not just on businesses, but also on society, the economy and the world at large,” he added.

Responding to a question on whether India and Prime Minister Modi are ready to lead the global AI discourse, Shetty expressed full confidence.

“The Prime Minister’s vision, combined with India’s deep technology expertise built over decades of serving global companies and markets, places the country in a strong leadership position,” he explained.

He added that AI is a pivotal technology that can transform India’s development journey.

“With the right governance structure and emerging policy framework from the government, this is the right time and the right moment for India to take the lead in driving the global AI mission,” Shetty said.

Speaking about Wipro’s own strategy in the AI era, Shetty said the company has developed an integrated suite of AI offerings under the brand “Wipro Intelligence”.

“These include AI platforms, solutions and transformative services designed to enhance internal delivery capabilities as well as provide AI-based solutions to clients,” he told IANS.

He said Wipro sees AI as a major opportunity and is embedding it across its services to help customers innovate, improve efficiency and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

Clinical Sri Lanka restrict Australia to 181 in Kandy after Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head score fifties in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Clinical Sri Lanka halt Australia to 181 in Kandy after Marsh, Head fifties

T20 WC: First T20I fifty ‘long time coming’, says Jacks after POTM show powers England into Super Eights

T20 WC: First T20I fifty ‘long time coming’, says Jacks after POTM show powers England into Super Eights

Sunny Deol quips Damini co-star Meenakshi Seshadri is ‘not a better dancer than him'

Sunny Deol jokes Damini co-star Meenakshi Seshadri is ‘not a better dancer than him'

Sunil Grover, Harshdeep Kaur find a way to gossip through glass wall

Sunil Grover, Harshdeep Kaur find a way to gossip through glass wall

Balochistan unrest reflects longstanding failures of Pakistani authorities: Report (File image)

Balochistan unrest reflects longstanding failures of Pakistani authorities: Report

Harry Styles set to curate and perform at London’s Meltdown Festival

Harry Styles set to curate and perform at London’s Meltdown Festival

Karan Singh goes down to Daniel Michalski in three-set thriller; Sureshkumar reaches main draw of the 2026 Delhi Open at the DLTA Complex from February 16 to 22, on Monday. Photo credit: DLTA

ATP Delhi Open: Karan Singh goes down to Michalski in three-set thriller; Sureshkumar reaches main draw

PM Modi’s vision and India’s talent make it right time to lead global AI discourse: Top tech exec

PM Modi’s vision and India’s talent make it right time to lead global AI discourse: Top tech exec

PM Modi discusses minority welfare with Indian Grand Mufti​ (Photo: Indian Grand Mufti)

PM Modi discusses minority welfare with Indian Grand Mufti​

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's film featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan titled 'Pocket Novel' (Photo Credit: Vijay Sethupathi/Instagram)

Thiagarajan Kumararaja's film featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan titled 'Pocket Novel'