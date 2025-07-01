PM Modi's upcoming visit to enhance strategic cooperation: Trinidad & Tobago leadership

Port of Spain, July 1 (IANS) The government of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will enhance strategic cooperation in key sectors and mark a significant milestone in the relationship between India and T&T.

"The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is honoured to announce the official visit of Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to Trinidad and Tobago during the period July 3rd – 4th, 2025. This visit marks a significant milestone in the longstanding diplomatic relationship between both nations, which dates back to 1962," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office of T&T.

The Caribbean nation will be the second leg of PM Modi's five-nation visit, after Ghana (July 2-3) and will be followed by Argentina (July 4-5), Brazil (July 5-8), and Namibia (July 9).

This will be PM Modi's first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level to T&T since 1999.

"The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas including finance, foreign policy, justice, education, legal affairs, health, agriculture, trade, energy, culture, sports, and information communication technology (ICT), laying the groundwork for enhanced strategic collaboration between both nations," the T&T leadership's statement added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Modi's visit to T&T and Ghana this week is a reaffirmation of India's focus on the Global South and takes forward the process that New Delhi initiated with the voice of the Global South Summit during G20.

"The visit comes at an opportune time, as this year, 2025, the country (Trinidad and Tobago) is commemorating 180 years of the arrival of Indian immigrants in T&T," said MEA Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra during a special media briefing ahead of the PM's five-nation visit.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with the President of Trinidad & Tobago, Christine Carla Kangaloo, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and discuss further strengthening of the India-Trinidad & Tobago relationship.

The Prime Minister is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of T&T. The visit of the Prime Minister to T&T will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries, the MEA stated.

Bilateral relations between the two nations are supported by a vibrant Indian diaspora. Out of the total 1.36 million population of T&T, the Indian diaspora constitutes nearly 40–45 per cent of T&T's population.

The diaspora, descendants of immigrants who arrived in T&T starting in 1845, continues to maintain strong cultural and emotional bonds with India.

PM Modi's address to the joint session of the parliament of T&T is also being seen as symbolic of India's traditions and democratic values, reaffirming New Delhi's deep-rooted and enduring ties with the Caribbean.

"The Speaker's chair in the Parliament has been a gift from India, which is again a symbolic reminder of the strong democratic and parliamentary traditions between our two countries," said Secretary Malhotra.

A set of bilateral documents in different areas of cooperation is expected to be signed during PM Modi's visit, strengthening further India's development partnership with T&T, which remains diverse and robust and includes capacity-building initiatives, grant-based projects and health care initiatives.

