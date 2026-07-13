PM Modi’s Seychelles visit reiterates India’s commitment to serve as net security provider in IOR

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Seychelles was not only aimed at strengthening ties but to also reiterate India's commitment to serving as a net service provider in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), a report has claimed.

"Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, lies near vital sea lanes of communication connecting East Africa, West Asia and the wider Indian Ocean region. The security of these sea lanes is therefore crucial to India, making maritime cooperation with Seychelles indispensable," a report in India Narrative highlighted.

During his visit to Seychelles last month, PM Modi held a meeting with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, discussing new opportunities in industries, connectivity, technology, and digital infrastructure

"President Herminie and I took stock of the economic partnership between India and Seychelles. We discussed new opportunities in industries, connectivity, technology, digital infrastructure and more. India will keep working with Seychelles in sectors such as housing, healthcare, transport, skilling, food security, education and defence," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi also noted that he and Seychelles’ President agreed that the security, sustainability, and prosperity of the Indian Ocean are shared responsibilities.

"Dr. Patrick Herminie and I agree that the Indian Ocean is our shared home and therefore, its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility. India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security advances alongside economic prosperity. Our partnership is based not on size, but on mutual respect and trust. We do not merely live close to one another, but move forward together. Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity," PM Modi wrote on X.

During the visit, the two nations enhanced their defence and maritime partnership by strengthening cooperation in maritime security, surveillance and capacity-building. PM Modi handed over 'Made in India' Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) PS LESPWAR, six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats to strengthen Seychelles' maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) priorities.

"Strategically, the island countries of the Indian Ocean are becoming increasingly important to India as New Delhi reinforces its commitment to being a net security provider in the region. The international security architecture is currently experiencing considerable disorder, with established norms being undermined by regional conflicts and deeper uncertainty marked by periodic episodes of coercion and retaliation," the India Narrative report mentioned.

India acknowledges the need to create a comprehensive maritime-security strategy which has the ability to respond to emerging contingencies. India cannot manage the region's maritime-security challenges alone and it cannot afford to create unease among its maritime neighbours through an overtly aggressive naval strategy. India has the option to invest in defence diplomacy and promote cooperative security mechanisms with Indian Ocean littoral states by bolstering their defence capabilities, the report detailed.

India has supported Seychelles Coast Guard in enhancing its operational capabilities by gifting and providing maritime assets. India gifted patrol boats PS Topaz to Seychelles in 2005 and PS Constant in 2014. India gifted the Fast Interceptor Boat C-405 to Seychelles in 2016 while in 2018, India gifted a second Dornier 228 aircraft to Seychelles in 2018 to enhance its maritime-reconnaissance capabilities. In 2021, India handed over the Fast Patrol Vessel SCG PS Zoroaster to the Seychelles Coast Guard, further strengthening the country’s maritime fleet.

"Since India is not yet the sole security provider in the Indian Ocean Region, it has developed a cooperative-defence strategy with littoral states through defence assistance. This reinforces India’s commitment to serving as a net security provider by helping these countries improve their security preparedness,” the report added.

--IANS

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