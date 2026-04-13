PM Modi’s push for women’s reservation historic: Shobha Karandlaje​

Bengaluru, April 13 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shobha Karandlaje, said that women’s reservation is a historic decision and that PM Modi has taken significant steps in this direction, increasing women's responsibilities.​

She was speaking on Monday at a special event organised by Nari Shakti Forum at Puttanna Chetty Town Hall on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act - 2026 (which proposes 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament). ​

She noted that PM Modi has provided opportunities for women in education, the economy, and the defence sectors, and is now enabling political participation as well. ​

She also recalled that B.S. Yediyurappa had introduced reservations in gram panchayats.​

She highlighted that many women have successfully led administrations at both the state and national levels, and remembered several achievers across fields. ​

She said that the reservation would open up opportunities for many women and recalled the Prime Minister’s vision that participation of all 140 crore citizens is essential to achieve a developed India by 2047.​

She added that the Nari Shakti Vandan Act is not merely about occupying positions of power, but about sharing responsibility in nation-building.​

Bharatiya Janata Party State President and Member of Legislative Assembly B.Y. Vijayendra said that for India to become a developed nation by 2047, social justice must be extended to women, who constitute more than 50 per cent of the population. ​

He said that PM Modi has moved forward with reservations to ensure political representation for women.​

He said that a decades-long dream is now set to be fulfilled, and that everyone is eagerly awaiting the historic moment of implementing 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.​

He pointed out that in rural areas, the girl child was once considered a burden, but former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa introduced schemes emphasising that she is not a burden but a blessing.​

He also mentioned that students lacking basic facilities were deprived of education, and that the bicycle distribution scheme introduced during Yediyurappa’s tenure boosted their dignity and access to education. ​

He added that support for dairy farming helped rural women lead self-reliant lives.​

He said that listening to PM Modi’s speech from Delhi reflected the trust he places in women, and that he expects them to actively participate in nation-building. ​

He also praised the achievements of President Droupadi Murmu and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.​

Padma Shri awardee and cancer specialist Dr Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, social worker Padma Dr Susheelamma, senior advocate Lakshmi Iyengar, international athlete Ashwini Nachappa, social worker and writer Seenu Joseph, advocate and film actor Malavika Avinash, and advocate and former State Women’s Commission chairperson C. Manjula were present on the dais. ​

Several dignitaries spoke, praising the central government’s move to implement women’s reservation.​

--IANS

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