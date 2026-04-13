BJP honours Ambedkar, Congress insults him: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, April 13 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party state president and Member of Legislative Assembly B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party that gave due respect to the Constitution architect B.R. Ambedkar after Independence, while accusing the Congress of having insulted Babasaheb.​

He was speaking after inaugurating a lamp-lighting ceremony near the Ambedkar statue at Sunrise Circle in Gandhinagar, Bengaluru, on the occasion of B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.​

Vijayendra said that PM Modi has undertaken the noble task of developing five key sites associated with Ambedkar, including his birthplace and karmabhoomi, thereby fulfilling his vision.

In contrast, he criticised the Congress party for allegedly using Dalits and the oppressed sections merely as a vote bank and for doing injustice to marginalised communities.​

He noted that the 135th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar will be observed tomorrow (Tuesday), and in this context, several programmes are being organised across the country under the guidance of the Prime Minister and in accordance with the direction of Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin.​

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party aims to take Ambedkar’s message to the people and the nation.​

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Govind Karjol, B.R. Ambedkar Birth Anniversary National Committee member and former state secretary Jagadish Hiremani, Bengaluru South district president and Member of Legislative Assembly C.K. Ramamurthy, Bengaluru North district president S. Harish, and Bengaluru Central district president Saptagiri Gowda were present on the occasion.​

Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a series of programmes across the state from April 13 to 20 to mark the birth anniversary of Constitution architect Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar.​

Jagadish Hiremani, member of the B.R. Ambedkar Birth Anniversary National Committee and former state secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said various programmes would be organised across the state from April 13 to 20 to spread Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ideology among the people.​

He said Ambedkar’s birth anniversary was being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. A national celebration committee has also been constituted under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party national president, he added.​

Hiremani said statues, circles, roads, and memorials associated with Ambedkar across the state would be cleaned, and commemorative events would be held in the evening. ​

“Bhima Deepotsava” programmes are also being organised as part of the celebrations.​

He said the programmes would be conducted in all taluk and district centres across the state. In Bengaluru, a Deepotsava would be held in front of Ambedkar’s statue near Halasuru Lake, while similar “Bhima Deepotsava” events would take place across the state.​

--IANS

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