PM Modi’s Malaysia visit long overdue, opportunity to take ties to greater heights: ASEAN India economic council chairman

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 6 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Malaysia, ASEAN India Economic Council Chairman and veteran Malaysian entrepreneur Dato Ramesh Kodammal said it comes at a crucial moment for deepening bilateral ties.

Highlighting Malaysia’s strategic role within ASEAN and the growing Indian diaspora, Kodammal described the visit as a long-overdue opportunity to elevate bilateral relations, expand trade cooperation, and strengthen engagement in emerging sectors such as digitisation, artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: How do you see PM Modi's visit to Malaysia?

Kodammal: The Government of Malaysia and the people of Malaysia are wholeheartedly welcoming Prime Minister Modi.

It is a long-overdue visit to Malaysia, and I believe many people are eagerly waiting to meet him, see him, and hear him.

This visit is a great opportunity for Malaysia–India relations to move to greater heights. Prime Minister Modi and the Government of India have shifted their policy from Look East to Act East. The Act East Policy refers to ASEAN countries, and Malaysia is a key hub within ASEAN.

Malaysia is one of the best countries in the world in terms of the Indian diaspora, which stands at around 2.8 million people. It is the second-largest Indian diaspora after the United States; earlier, Malaysia was number one. If we look at ASEAN as a whole, the Indian diaspora is very large, and we are neighbours.

The relationship between ASEAN, Malaysia, and India has existed for a very long time. Malaysia’s relationship with India dates back to the period of independence. India gained independence in 1947, and Malaysia in 1957 - ten years apart, but both were British colonies. Our relationship has remained strong from those early years into the modern era.

If we go further back in history, our relationship spans centuries, dating to the time when Indian traders travelled to Malaysia and Malacca. This relationship existed in the past, continues in the present, and will remain strong in the future.

IANS: As an entrepreneur, how do you see India and Malaysia's bilateral trade?

Kodammal: India–Malaysia bilateral trade and cooperation have always been strong, and we hope to enhance this relationship further. India–ASEAN and India–Malaysia business ties have improved significantly. In 2023–24, bilateral trade stood at approximately $ 20 billion, and we expect this to grow further.

India is now opening up its markets, creating greater opportunities for Malaysia to trade with India. In the early days, Malaysia’s economy was based on commodities and agriculture. Later, we moved into manufacturing, and today we have entered a new era shaped by global geopolitical changes.

Malaysia is now one of the key players in digitisation and artificial intelligence, particularly in microchips and semiconductor manufacturing. Malaysia is among the leading countries in this field, and India is moving in the same direction. We can work together to enhance trade in microchips and computer chips, which represent the future for the younger generation.

We must plant the seeds now so that we can reap the benefits in the coming decades. What comes next remains to be seen, but together, we can move forward.

IANS: As an Indian, how proud are you of the Prime Minister Modi's visit to Malaysia?

Kodammal: It is a matter of great happiness that Modi ji is coming. All of us here in Malaysia, the Indian diaspora, are very happy and eager to see him. After his visit, we hope to see how Malaysia and India can move forward together.

I think Honourable Modi’s visit this time is very special. I met him earlier in 2015, and now he is coming again after 10–11 years. Many cultural programmes have been organised for his visit. I think around 15,000 to 20,000 people will go to meet Modi ji, though if we had a little more time, we would have been even happier.

The Indian diaspora in Malaysia is around 2.8 million, and this is a great opportunity for Malaysian Indians to see the Indian Prime Minister after such a long time.

