October 04, 2025 5:08 PM हिंदी

PM Modi’s Gen Z outreach in Bhagalpur strikes chord with Bihar’s youth

PM Modi’s Gen Z outreach in Bhagalpur strikes chord with Bihar’s youth

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest outreach to the country’s youth, with a special focus on Gen Z, resonated strongly with young people in Bihar on Saturday.

His address, part of the 'PM Samvad' series, was keenly watched by students and their families at a defence academy in Bhagalpur, where many were seen listening attentively as the Prime Minister urged youth to take charge of shaping India’s future.

Speaking to IANS, students and their guardians expressed enthusiasm, saying the Prime Minister’s message infused them with renewed energy.

“Today’s address to Gen Z and the youth has created great excitement in Bihar and across the country. Rahul Gandhi may try to provoke the youth, but Bihar’s young generation will not be misled. They trust PM Modi, who has worked tirelessly for national development and promoted swadeshi initiatives,” a resident told IANS.

Another listener remarked that PM Modi’s emphasis on youth participation in nation-building would strengthen India’s aspiration of becoming a 'Vishwaguru'.

“The Gen Z are deeply inspired by the Prime Minister’s words. The NDA government is doing substantial work for Bihar’s youth, while the opposition is attempting to misguide them, which is shameful,” he added.

Gulshan Kumar, a 19-year-old student, said the speech filled him with zeal.

“PM Modi’s words have motivated all of us. We feel proud to be part of Gen Z in this era,” he said.

Another youth highlighted PM Modi’s appreciation for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, “When he spoke about Nitish ji, my chest swelled with pride. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, students are receiving loans, boys and girls are equally attending schools, and Bihar is progressing rapidly.”

Saurabh Kumar, another young attendee, praised the Prime Minister for addressing employment opportunities.

"When he spoke about jobs, we were very happy. The government is taking steps in the right direction,” he noted.

The event in Bhagalpur reflected a wider trend of PM Modi’s messaging gaining traction among Gen Z voters, with many youths seeing themselves as stakeholders in India’s successful growth story.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

It will be interesting to see how Rohit performs under Gill’s leadership, says former India cricketer Madan Lal as BCCI announces squad for ODI tour of Australia. Photo credit: IANS

It will be interesting to see how Rohit performs under Gill’s leadership: Madan Lal

Anil Kapoor shares travel diaries from Melbourne trip

Anil Kapoor shares best memories from his Melbourne trip

J&K: SBI-RSETI empowers women of Reasi through tailoring training programme

J&K: SBI-RSETI empowers women of Reasi through tailoring training programme

Health industry bodies welcome CGHS’ move to revise rates after 15 years (Photo: Wolters Kluwer)

Health industry bodies welcome CGHS’ move to revise rates after 15 years

Prateik Smita Patil on taking on his late mother's surname: 'Why should anyone be shocked?'

Prateik Smita Patil on taking on his late mother's surname: 'Why should anyone be shocked?'

Govt revises toll rules: UPI payments at NH toll plazas to cost less than cash for Non-FASTag vehicles

UPI payments at NH toll plazas to cost less than cash for non-FASTag vehicles from Nov 15

Anne Hathaway, Adam Driver to share screen in 'Alone at Dawn'

Anne Hathaway, Adam Driver to share screen in 'Alone at Dawn'

Piyush Goyal showcases India growth story to global investors in Singapore

Piyush Goyal showcases India growth story to global investors in Singapore

Lankan civil servants conclude special training in India

Lankan civil servants conclude special training in India 

New recruits thank PM Modi as appointment letters distributed in Bihar

New recruits thank PM Modi as appointment letters distributed in Bihar