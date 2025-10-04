PM Modi’s Gen Z outreach in Bhagalpur strikes chord with Bihar’s youth

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest outreach to the country’s youth, with a special focus on Gen Z, resonated strongly with young people in Bihar on Saturday.

His address, part of the 'PM Samvad' series, was keenly watched by students and their families at a defence academy in Bhagalpur, where many were seen listening attentively as the Prime Minister urged youth to take charge of shaping India’s future.

Speaking to IANS, students and their guardians expressed enthusiasm, saying the Prime Minister’s message infused them with renewed energy.

“Today’s address to Gen Z and the youth has created great excitement in Bihar and across the country. Rahul Gandhi may try to provoke the youth, but Bihar’s young generation will not be misled. They trust PM Modi, who has worked tirelessly for national development and promoted swadeshi initiatives,” a resident told IANS.

Another listener remarked that PM Modi’s emphasis on youth participation in nation-building would strengthen India’s aspiration of becoming a 'Vishwaguru'.

“The Gen Z are deeply inspired by the Prime Minister’s words. The NDA government is doing substantial work for Bihar’s youth, while the opposition is attempting to misguide them, which is shameful,” he added.

Gulshan Kumar, a 19-year-old student, said the speech filled him with zeal.

“PM Modi’s words have motivated all of us. We feel proud to be part of Gen Z in this era,” he said.

Another youth highlighted PM Modi’s appreciation for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying, “When he spoke about Nitish ji, my chest swelled with pride. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, students are receiving loans, boys and girls are equally attending schools, and Bihar is progressing rapidly.”

Saurabh Kumar, another young attendee, praised the Prime Minister for addressing employment opportunities.

"When he spoke about jobs, we were very happy. The government is taking steps in the right direction,” he noted.

The event in Bhagalpur reflected a wider trend of PM Modi’s messaging gaining traction among Gen Z voters, with many youths seeing themselves as stakeholders in India’s successful growth story.

--IANS

sas/dan