August 22, 2025 11:25 AM हिंदी

PM Modi’s former bodyguard Lucky Bisht makes cameo in ‘Sena-Guardians of the Nation’

PM Modi’s former bodyguard Lucky Bisht makes cameo in ‘Sena-Guardians of the Nation’

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Lucky Bisht, RAW agent and PM Narendra Modi’s former bodyguard has made a cameo in “Sena – Guardians of the Nation.”

Speaking about how the cameo role in Sena happened, Bisht said, “It came through a special invitation. Considering his real-life military background and experience, the makers wanted a real soldier to be seen on screen, and that’s how the opportunity came.”

The show stars Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead, with Yashpal Sharma, Shirley Setia, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Rahul Tewari, Vijay Vikram Singh, Anupam Bhattacharya, Neelu Dogra, and Funcho in pivotal roles. The show is currently streaming on MX Player.

Talking about facing the camera, he said, “It was a completely new and exciting experience. In real life, you serve with duty, and on screen you try to portray the same emotions. Both are different, but the real feelings made it easier.”

Sharing how different it feels to be a soldier in the field and on screen, he said: “That being a soldier in the field means carrying real responsibility and putting your life on the line, while being a soldier on screen is acting.”

“In real battles, there’s fear, sweat, and sacrifice, while on screen the same emotions are expressed through performance and the camera’s lens.”

Speaking about his working experience with the cast, he said it was very good and also a learning experience.

“Everyone showed respect and warmth. The atmosphere was friendly and light-hearted, which made the work even easier and enjoyable.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, directed by Abhinav Anand, and written by Anandeshwar Dwivedi. Lucky Bisht, who has previously served in NSG and SPG, is one of the youngest commandos to have guarded two Indian Prime Ministers.

‘Sena-Guardians of the Nation’ follows the bond between father Deen Dayal Sharma and son Kartik Sharma. Kartik leaves a good job in California to join the Indian Army, despite his father's opposition. After clearing the CDS exam and SSB interview, he becomes a Captain posted in Kashmir.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu greets Chiranjeevi on b'day; says his remarkable journey has inspired millions!

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu greets Chiranjeevi on b'day; says his remarkable journey has inspired millions!

Akshay Oberoi on feel-good Hindi films: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari captures that beautifully

Akshay Oberoi on feel-good Hindi films: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari captures that beautifully

Pallavi Joshi talks about political arc of Mithun Chakraborty, his contribution to cinema

From left-wing to right-wing: Pallavi Joshi talks about political arc of Mithun Chakraborty, his contribution to cinema

Soha Ali Khan reveals if her podcast will feature free-wheeling conversations

Soha Ali Khan reveals if her podcast will feature free-wheeling conversations

PM Modi’s former bodyguard Lucky Bisht makes cameo in ‘Sena-Guardians of the Nation’

PM Modi’s former bodyguard Lucky Bisht makes cameo in ‘Sena-Guardians of the Nation’

Fantasy apps suspend money games after govt passes Online Gaming Bill

Fantasy apps suspend money games after govt passes Online Gaming Bill

Punjabi comedy king Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

Punjabi comedy king Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

Dakota Johnson quips about being ‘emotionally' attached to her hair

Dakota Johnson quips about being ‘emotionally' attached to her hair

ED raids Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra’s residences in Bengaluru, Chitradurga

ED raids Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra’s residences in Bengaluru, Chitradurga

Sunny Hinduja: Social media is a great platform, even a therapy sometimes

Sunny Hinduja: Social media is a great platform, even a therapy sometimes