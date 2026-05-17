India, Sweden to continue fight against terrorism and its backers: PM Modi

Gothenburg (Sweden), May 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson for the support India received from Sweden following the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last year, saying that "both the countries will continue to fight against terrorism in all its forms as well as its supporters".

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on its official X account said: "India and Sweden agree that terrorism is a serious challenge for all of humanity. I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Kristersson for the support we received from Sweden following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year. We will continue the fight against terrorism and its supporters: PM Narendra Modi."

In a joint press meet with his Swedish counterpart Kristersson, the Prime Minister also said that India and Sweden would continue increasing their cooperation in the defence sector, adding that the two countries are working on a long-term industrial partnership in this regard.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi received the 'Royal Order of Polar Star' Commander Grand Cross, an international honour from Sweden, during his official visit to the Nordic country.

'Royal Order of Polar Star' Commander Grand Cross is the utmost recognition and honour that can be conferred upon a Head of the government.

The Swedish Crown Princess Victoria presented Prime Minister Modi with the Royal Order in a ceremony at the County Governor's residence, in the presence of Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

This is the 31st global honour for PM Modi.

PM Modi and his Swedish counterpart Kristersson also exchanged special gifts commemorating Rabindranath Tagore and the enduring civilisational and intellectual ties between India and Sweden, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

PM Modi on Sunday arrived in Sweden on the third leg of his five-nation visit and was received by his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, at the airport. in Gothenburg.

Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted PM Modi's plane as it entered the country's airspace.

During his visit, Prime Ministers Modi and Kristersson will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, according to a statement released by the MEA.

PM Modi had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.

A major highlight of the visit will be the participation of PM Modi and Kristersson at the European Round Table for Industry, a prominent pan-European platform of business leaders.

The two leaders will address the gathering alongside Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed gratitude to his Swedish counterpart Kristersson for receiving him at the airport and said that he looks forward to strengthening the friendship between the two nations.

PM Modi arrived in Sweden at the invitation of Kristersson after concluding his visit to the Netherlands, where he held talks with Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten, met the royal family and interacted with the Indian community.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called Sweden an "important partner" of India and stated that PM Modi's visit will impart fresh momentum to bilateral ties.

"God eftermiddag, Sverige! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is PM Modi’s second visit to Sweden. In a heartwarming gesture, PM Narendra Modi was received by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the airport. PM was given a special welcome upon his arrival," Jaiswal posted on X.

"Sweden is an important partner for India in areas including technology, sustainability, innovation and Research and Development. The visit by Prime Minister Modi to Sweden will impart fresh momentum to the India-Sweden relationship," he added.

--IANS

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