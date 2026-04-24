PM Modi shares glimpses of Hooghly boat ride; expresses gratitude to Maa Ganga

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spent time on the banks of the Hooghly River in Kolkata, taking a boat ride and reiterated his government’s commitment to the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of its people.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister highlighted the cultural and spiritual importance of the Ganga for Bengalis.

PM Modi said, "For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place. One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation."

Sharing details of his visit, PM Modi said he spent some quiet moments by the Hooghly River as an expression of gratitude to Maa Ganga.

"This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly River, an opportunity to express gratitude to Maa Ganga," he said.

He also interacted with local boatmen and morning walkers, praising the hardworking nature of the people he met during the visit.

"Also had the opportunity to meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable and morning walkers," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further noted that his visit was also an occasion to reaffirm his government’s resolve to work for the progress of West Bengal.

"On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people," he said.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday witnessed the first phase of its Assembly elections, with polling held across several districts in northern and southern parts. The phase recorded a voter turnout of 92.59 per cent, the highest ever for a first phase in a state.

The elections have turned into a high-stakes contest between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, amid intense political debate over voter list revision.

Following the first phase, Prime Minister Modi has begun campaigning for the next round of polls. Addressing a rally in Krishnanagar in Nadia district, he took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress over its reaction to an earlier campaign moment when he ate jhalmuri in Jhargram. “On May 4, the BJP will be victorious in West Bengal, and sweets and jhalmuri will be distributed. I ate the jhalmuri, but the heat was felt by the Trinamool Congress,” he remarked.

The second phase of polling is scheduled for April 29, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

--IANS

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