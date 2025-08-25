PM Modi urges youth to lead ‘Swadeshi Movement’ to strengthen India's self-reliance

Ahmedabad, Aug 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya in Ahmedabad via video message, calling on society -- especially the youth -- to embrace Swadeshi products and strengthen India’s self-reliance.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi said that when efforts are made with “noble intentions and purity for the welfare of society, divine support follows", adding that the new hostel will empower young women to become self-reliant and play a key role in nation-building. The new facility will house 3,000 girls, while similar centres are being developed in Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, and Mehsana.

The Prime Minister recalled Gujarat’s transformation in female education since his tenure as Chief Minister, citing initiatives such as the Kanya Shiksha Rath Yatra and campaigns against female foeticide.

“The seeds sown in Gujarat have now grown into a nationwide movement—Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,” he said.

PM Modi also linked women’s empowerment to economic growth, highlighting initiatives like Lakhpati Didis, Drone Didi, and Bank Sakhi, which are expanding rural opportunities.

He stressed that the new National Education Policy puts strong emphasis on skill development and said global demand for India’s skilled manpower is rising.

“Infrastructure development across the country is progressing at a record pace,” PM Modi added, citing the expansion of solar power, defence, and drone industries, alongside record growth in startups.

He pointed to the Rs 1 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana, launched earlier this month, as part of the government’s effort to boost employment.

The Prime Minister repeatedly returned to the theme of self-reliance and swadeshi, urging families and traders alike to prefer Indian-made products.

“Swadeshi movement is not a century-old relic but a campaign that strengthens the future, and its leadership must come from society—especially the youth,” he said, urging shopkeepers to display signs reading “Only Swadeshi Products Sold Here".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries also attended the event.

--IANS

janvi/pgh