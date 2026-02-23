PM Modi urges citizens to visit ‘Rajaji Utsav’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan​

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the unveiling of a bust of C. Rajagopalachari, replacing that of British architect Edwin Lutyens, during the ‘Rajaji Utsav’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan, urging citizens to visit the event.​

“Rajaji Utsav is a wonderful initiative, which brings out different aspects of Rajaji's rich contribution to our nation. I urge you all to visit it and get inspired!” said PM Modi in a message on social media.​

In his recent radio show “Mann Ki Baat", the PM had said, “The country is leaving behind the symbols of slavery and has begun to value symbols related to Indian culture."​

He had also signalled during the show on February 22 that the bronze bust of Edwin Lutyens, the British architect who designed some of New Delhi's most iconic structures around 1920-30, would no longer stand in the central courtyard of Rashtrapati Bhavan.​

Prime Minister Modi’s message to citizens on Monday to visit ‘Rajaji Utsav’ came within hours of the event, and a social media message from Rashtrapati Bhavan shared photos of President Murmu examining exhibits related to Rajaji after unveiling his bust.​

The Rashtrapati Bhavan’s message on X said, “Rajaji set an inspiring example of mental decolonisation. His ideals are reflected in the national campaign adopted by the people of India to take pride in India's heritage and eliminate the vestiges of the colonial mindset. As part of Rajaji Utsav, an exhibition on the life and work of Rajaji is being organised from February 24 to March 1, 2026, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”​

Unveiling the bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, India’s first and only Indian Governor-General, the President said the replacement of the bust symbolises a broader national effort to move beyond colonial-era legacies and recognise eminent Indian leaders who played pivotal roles in shaping the country’s history.​

Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, was a prominent freedom fighter, statesman, and scholar who served as the last Governor-General of India from 1948 to 1950.​

She said, “The bust of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, situated at the Grand Open Staircase near Ashok Mandap, replaces the bust of Edwin Lutyens.​

“This initiative is part of a series of steps being taken towards shedding the vestiges of colonial mindset and embracing, with pride, the richness of India’s culture, heritage, timeless traditions, and honouring those who served Bharat Mata with their extraordinary contributions,” she said.​

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan emphasised that India’s movement away from colonial influence is not a single event but an ongoing transformation across governance, law, education, culture, and national identity, according to an official statement.​

Radhakrishnan noted that at the centre of these reforms is the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has consistently called for freedom from the colonial mindset that shaped institutions and attitudes during British rule.​

The Vice-President stated that the vision of “Gulami ki Mansikta se Mukti” has been translated into action through several initiatives, including the transformation of Raj Bhavans into Lok Bhavans; the evolution of the PMO into a Sewa Teerth; the renaming of the Central Secretariat as Kartavya Bhavan; the replacement of colonial-era criminal laws; the installation of a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate; and the construction of the National War Memorial, among others.​

“These changes are not merely symbolic; they reflect the government’s spirit of Sewa Bhavna,” he said.​

--IANS

rch/dan​