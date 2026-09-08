PM Modi unveils Rs 35,000 Cr projects in Vadodara; marks completion of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

Vadodara, Sep 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled and dedicated a series of rail, road, housing, water supply and urban development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in Vadodara, with the completion of key sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) emerging as the central feature of the event.

Addressing the gathering, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the projects would strengthen connectivity and logistics infrastructure while expanding access to housing, water supply and urban amenities across the state.

He welcomed PM Modi to Vadodara and said: "The Prime Minister had come to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development works worth more than Rs 35,000 crore in a single day."

The three WDFC sections dedicated to the nation cover 326 route kilometres and have been developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore.

They comprise Sanand (North)-Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA).

Their commissioning completes the WDFC across its full length and provides direct freight connectivity to JNPA, aimed at speeding up export-import cargo movement, reducing logistics costs and easing congestion on Mumbai’s railway network.

PM Modi also flagged off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT, Mumbai.

A new passenger service between Vadodara and Tanda Road was also flagged off, while the Jobat-Tanda Road railway line, developed as part of the Chhota Udepur-Dhar project, was dedicated to the nation.

The line is intended to connect remote and tribal areas of Alirajpur with the national rail network. Patel said the Dedicated Freight Corridor would make the movement of Gujarat’s agricultural produce, industrial products and other goods faster and easier.

He also pointed to Vadodara’s role in the wider infrastructure network, referring to the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and the manufacturing facility for C-295 military transport aircraft as developments associated with the city.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for three railway projects covering 329 km and costing more than Rs 9,700 crore.

These include the third and fourth lines between Vadodara and Ratlam, gauge conversion of the Miyagam Karjan-Choranda-Malsar section and doubling of the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi section.

The projects are aimed at increasing passenger and freight capacity, reducing congestion and strengthening connectivity between Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Three National Highway projects costing around Rs 1,780 crore were also included in the programme.

They cover six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan section of NH-48, additional structures including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48, and grade-separated structures at Abhava, Mindhola and Khajod junctions on NH-53.

Six-lane flyovers at Kandari Chokdi and Luvara Patia were also inaugurated. Projects of the state government worth around Rs 2,600 crore were also unveiled or inaugurated.

These include Phase II of the Vadodara Urban Development Authority Ring Road, a 110 MW floating solar project at Kadana Dam and a new Vadodara Municipal Corporation office, besides housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and a water-supply project for 11 villages in eastern Vadodara.

Patel also highlighted Gujarat’s housing and drinking-water programmes, saying more than 16.53 lakh houses had been provided to beneficiaries in urban and rural areas under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' and that drinking water had been extended through the 'Nal Se Jal' programme.

"The state had also sought to involve citizens in preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit through cleanliness and environmental activities. Sanitation workers and residents participated in cleaning roads, public places and surrounding areas, while 20 lakh saplings were distributed for plantation and other environmental activities," he said.

Patel also referred to developments in space, railways, defence and indigenous manufacturing while describing what he called recent advances under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

He cited Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-I, India’s hydrogen-powered passenger train, the C-295 military transport aircraft, the commissioning of three indigenous naval warships and recent defence missile testing. He also said defence production had reached around Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister said the state would continue to work towards the development of a 'Viksit Gujarat' as part of the broader goal of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

His remarks came as the state hosted PM Modi for a programme combining major transport infrastructure with projects focussed on housing, water supply, renewable energy and urban development.

--IANS

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