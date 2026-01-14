January 14, 2026 10:12 PM हिंदी

PM Modi to visit Malda on Jan 17; residents excited for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launch

PM Modi to visit Malda on Jan 17; residents excited for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launch

Malda (West Bengal), Jan 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Malda district in West Bengal on January 17, where he will inaugurate the Howrah–Guwahati Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from Malda Town Station. He will later address a public rally at Sahapur Bypass.

The visit comes as part of the government’s push to expand modern rail connectivity in eastern and northeastern parts of India.

Ahead of PM Modi’s arrival, Malda Town Station is being transformed into a festive hub. The entire station, both inside and outside, is being illuminated and decorated with colourful drapes and lights, giving it an appearance reminiscent of an international airport. Preparations are in full swing, and the excitement among passengers and locals is palpable.

The Prime Minister is expected to flag off the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati around 12 to 12:30 pm. According to Kabir Biswas, Station Manager of Malda, “No trains are cancelled or rescheduled. All trains will run on time. Preparations at the station are being carried out smoothly ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.”

Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Malda by helicopter. First, he will be visiting Malda Town Station to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train. This will be followed by a public address at Sahapur Bypass.

Amlan Bhaduri, State Secretary, BJP, West Bengal, said, “The arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit are going on as planned. This is a proud moment for Malda, with the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train set to improve connectivity in the region.”

The upcoming visit and the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train mark another milestone in modernising rail infrastructure in the region while providing residents with faster, safer, and more comfortable travel options, say officials.

Lav Sarkar, local resident, said, “People are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. The station looks beautiful, and the decorations have created a celebratory atmosphere.”

Abhijeet, another local resident, remarked, “It’s exciting to see Malda Town Station looking so grand. We are looking forward to the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train.” Pankaj Kumar says, “The decorations have added a festive charm to the station. Everyone is excited about the Prime Minister’s visit.”

--IANS

brt/uk

LATEST NEWS

Daryl Mitchell’s superb 131 not out takes New Zealand to seven-wicket win over India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd ODI: Daryl Mitchell’s superb 131 not out takes NZ to seven-wicket win over India

Meiyang Chang recalls how late Prashant Tamang was thrilled to be working with Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan

Meiyang Chang recalls how late Prashant Tamang was thrilled to be working with Salman Khan in Battle of Galwan

Chhattisgarh: Solar power brings light to schools in Maoist-affected Mohla-Manpur

Chhattisgarh: Solar power brings light to schools in Maoist-affected Mohla-Manpur

Priyanka Chopra packs a punch as fierce warrior mother in ‘The Bluff’ trailer

Priyanka Chopra packs a punch as fierce warrior mother in ‘The Bluff’ trailer

Delhi bowlers claw back after Lanning–Deol stand lifts UP Warriorz to 154/ in Women's Premier League

WPL 2026: Delhi bowlers claw back after Lanning–Deol stand lifts UP Warriorz to 154/8

PM Modi to visit Malda on Jan 17; residents excited for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launch

PM Modi to visit Malda on Jan 17; residents excited for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train launch

Meg Lanning becomes third batter to cross 1,000 runs mark in Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Meg Lanning becomes third batter to cross 1,000 runs mark

BB 19 ‘s Amaal Mallik lauds BFF Shehbaz Badesha on new project: World isn't ready for this

BB 19 ‘s Amaal Mallik lauds BFF Shehbaz Badesha for new project: World isn't ready for this

Delhi: Nangloi gets upgraded Ayushman Aarogya Mandir to boost local healthcare

Delhi: Nangloi gets upgraded Ayushman Aarogya Mandir to boost local healthcare

Fourth successive win propels Kalinga Lancers to top of table in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Hyderabad Toofans

Men's HIL: Fourth successive win propels Kalinga Lancers to top of table