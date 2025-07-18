PM Modi to visit Bihar, West Bengal today, unveil development projects worth over Rs 12,000 Crore

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar and West Bengal on Friday, where he will launch a range of developmental projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore.

After giving a major thrust to infrastructure development in both states, PM Modi will also address public gatherings in Motihari (Bihar) and Durgapur (West Bengal), respectively.

The projects, amounting to over Rs 7,200 crore for Bihar and over Rs 5,000 crore for Bengal, aim to elevate the region’s connectivity and overall infrastructural growth, while boosting employment, rural livelihoods, and digital innovation.

In Motihari, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects across rail, road, IT, fisheries, and rural development sectors. He will flag off four Amrit Bharat Express trains connecting Patna, Motihari, Darbhanga, and Malda Town to major northern cities, including Delhi and Lucknow.

Key railway projects in Bihar include the inauguration of automatic signalling on the Samastipur-Bachhwara line and the doubling of Darbhanga-Thalwara and Samastipur-Rambhadrapur sections worth Rs 580 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for rail infrastructure projects, including a Vande Bharat maintenance facility at Patliputra and doubling of the Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj line, amounting to Rs 4,080 crore.

In road infrastructure, PM Modi will launch the four-laning of the Ara bypass and Parariya-Mohania section of NH-319 with a combined investment of Rs 820 crore, improving access to the Delhi-Kolkata Golden Quadrilateral.

To foster Bihar’s digital economy, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) facility in Darbhanga and an incubation centre in Patna, boosting start-ups and IT/ITES exports.

Under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, he will launch new fisheries infrastructure, including hatcheries, aquaculture units, and fish feed mills.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia districts of West Bengal, worth around Rs 1,950 crore, to give a boost to Oil and Gas infrastructure in the region. It will provide PNG connections to households, commercial establishments and industrial customers and provide CNG at the retail outlets.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Durgapur to Kolkata section (132 Km) of Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline and Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline, also known as Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project.

--IANS

rs/