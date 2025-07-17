PM Modi to visit Bihar and Bengal, launch developmental projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bihar and West Bengal on Friday, where he will launch a range of developmental projects worth over Rs 12,200 crore.

After giving a major thrust to infrastructure development in both states, PM Modi will also address public gatherings in Motihari (Bihar) and Durgapur ( West Bengal), respectively.

The projects, amounting to over Rs 7,200 for Bihar and over Rs 5,000 crore for Bengal, will be unveiled, with an aim to elevate the region's connectivity and infrastructural growth.

PM Modi in Bihar

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation numerous development projects catering to diverse sectors, including Rail, Road, Rural Development, Fisheries and Electronics and Information Technology.

A key highlight of PM Modi's Bihar visit would be the launch of four new Amrit Bharat trains.

Keeping up with the target of future-ready railway network, Prime Minister Modi will flag off four new Amrit Bharat trains between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) to New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari to Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) and Malda Town to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur improving connectivity in the region.

In a major boost to road infrastructure, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Ara bypass of NH-319.

He will also inaugurate the 4-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, worth over Rs 820 crore, part of NH-319 that connects Ara Town to NH-02 (Golden Quadrilateral), which will improve freight and passenger movement.

PM Modi will also release Rs 400 crore to around 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). With a special focus on women-led development, over 10 crore females have been connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

He will also hand over keys to some beneficiaries as part of Griha Pravesh of 12,000 beneficiaries and release over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

PM in West Bengal

After Bengal, the Prime Minister will head to West Bengal's Durgapur district, where he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 5,000 crore, pertaining to Oil and Gas, Power, Road and Rail sectors.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia districts of West Bengal, worth around Rs 1,950 crore, to give a boost to Oil and Gas infrastructure in the region. It will provide PNG connections to households, commercial establishments and industrial customers and provide CNG at the retail outlets.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Durgapur to Kolkata section (132 Km) of Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline and Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline, also known as Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project.

The Prime Minister will further launch the Retrofitting Pollution Control System-Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) of Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station of Damodar Valley Corporation, worth over Rs 1,457 crore.

To promote rail connectivity in the region, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the doubling of the Purulia – Kotshila Rail Line (36 KM) in Purulia, worth over Rs 390 crore. It will improve rail connectivity between industries from Jamshedpur, Bokaro and Dhanbad with Ranchi and Kolkata and efficient movement of goods trains, reducing travel time and improving logistics for industries and businesses.

PM Modi will also inaugurate two road over bridges (ROBs) constructed under the Setu Bharatam Programme, worth over Rs 380 crore.

--IANS

mr-src/svn