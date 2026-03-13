PM Modi to visit Assam, West Bengal today; launch infra and rail projects

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on Friday and Saturday to attend multiple programmes and launch major development initiatives aimed at strengthening connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will attend events in Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Silchar in Assam before travelling to Kolkata in West Bengal.

According to PM Modi, the programmes will provide him an opportunity to interact with people from different parts of the two states while unveiling several key development projects.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi said in a post on X that he looks forward to engaging with the people during the visit and inaugurating a range of development works that will benefit the region.

The Prime Minister will begin his Assam visit in Kokrajhar, a region closely associated with the rich cultural heritage of the Bodo community.

During the programme, he will lay the foundation stones for a series of road connectivity projects aimed at improving infrastructure and boosting economic activity.

Among the major initiatives to be launched is Assam Mala 3.0, a major road development programme designed to enhance connectivity within Assam and strengthen inter-state transport links with neighbouring regions.

In addition to road projects, PM Modi will also flag off three new train services intended to improve rail connectivity across the Northeast and eastern India.

These include the Kamakhya–Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, the Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri Express, and the Narangi–Agartala Express.

The new railway services are expected to significantly improve passenger connectivity between Assam and neighbouring states, while also facilitating trade, tourism and economic development.

Officials said the Prime Minister's visit is expected to highlight the Centre's continued focus on infrastructure expansion and connectivity in the Northeast, which has witnessed a series of large-scale development initiatives in recent years.

After attending programmes in Silchar in Assam on March 14, PM Modi will travel to Kolkata to participate in additional events in West Bengal.

--IANS

rs/