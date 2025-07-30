PM Modi to release 20th installment of PM-KISAN from Varanasi on August 2

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on August 2 from Varanasi, marking another significant step in the government's direct benefit transfer initiative for farmers.

The PM-KISAN scheme is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 by Prime Minister Modi to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. Under this scheme, the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers' families across the country through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. The PM-KISAN scheme is one of the largest DBT schemes in the world.

On Wednesday, a high-level meeting to finalise preparations for the nationwide event was held in Delhi, chaired by Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan described the PM-KISAN scheme as a "historic success", highlighting its role in directly supporting farmers' incomes. He announced that the distribution of the 20th instalment would be conducted as a nationwide campaign, with events organised across all states. These gatherings will witness participation from lakhs of farmers, along with Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives.

The meeting also included a virtual session with 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over 100 institutes of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), and Vice Chancellors and officials from agricultural universities across India to coordinate efforts ahead of the Varanasi event.

"This is not just a financial transaction but a mission to empower our farmers and raise awareness," Chouhan said.

He urged that the programme be organised with enthusiasm and wide participation, ensuring it reaches farmers at the grassroots level.

The upcoming 20th instalment, amounting to approximately Rs 20,500 crore, will benefit around 9.7 crore farmers nationwide.

To ensure maximum participation and outreach, Minister Chouhan directed officials to engage rural networks, including Krishi Sakhis, Drone Didis, Bank Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis, Insurance Sakhis, and Gram Panchayat Sarpanches, to spread awareness about the event and mobilise local communities.

"I appeal to all farmer brothers and sisters to actively join these programmes on August 2 and make this a festival of gratitude and empowerment," he added.

Also present at the meeting were Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, ICAR Director General Dr Mangi Lal Jat, and other senior officials, who discussed logistical details and promotional strategies to ensure the programme’s success.

Under PM-KISAN, the government provides Rs 6,000 annually to eligible farmers, transferred in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. Since its inception in 2019, the scheme has disbursed over Rs 3.69 lakh crore across 19 instalments, directly into farmers' bank accounts.

On February 24, Prime Minister Modi had released the 19th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Bihar's Bhagalpur. During the event, over 9.8 crore farmers, including 2.41 crore female farmers, across the country benefited, receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through DBT without involvement of any middlemen.

--IANS

jk/