December 25, 2025 10:59 PM हिंदी

PM Modi to lead ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ commemoration at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow

PM Modi to lead ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ commemoration at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the national event marking ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ on December 26.

The programme is scheduled to begin at around 12:15 PM at Bharat Mandapam, where the Prime Minister will also address attendees.

‘Veer Baal Diwas’ is observed to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades - Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji - the young sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Their martyrdom, at a tender age, remains one of the most poignant chapters in India’s history, symbolising unwavering courage in the face of tyranny.

The annual observance was first announced by PM Modi during the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji in January 2022.

To mark the occasion, the government of India is rolling out a series of participatory events across the country.

These include storytelling sessions, poetry recitations, poster-making and essay-writing competitions, all designed to engage children and young people with the legacy of the Sahibzades.

Activities will be held in schools, Anganwadi centres, Child Care Institutions and other learning spaces, with additional online programmes hosted on the MyGov and MyBharat portals.

The event at Bharat Mandapam will also see the presence of recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), adding a special touch to the day’s proceedings.

‘Veer Baal Diwas’ is observed to honour the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzades, whose martyrdom remains a defining chapter in India’s history and continues to be remembered across generations.

--IANS

scor/dan

LATEST NEWS

Bush, Putin privately cast China as a long-term strategic challenge (Photo: President of Russia Office)

Bush, Putin privately cast China as a long-term strategic challenge

PM Modi fulfilling Atal Ji’s dreams: Veteran BJP leader Kanta Nalawade on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi fulfilling Atal Ji’s dreams: Veteran BJP leader Kanta Nalawade on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

Putin warned Bush about NATO, Ukraine years before rupture (Photo: President of Russia Office)

Putin warned Bush about NATO, Ukraine years before rupture

PM Modi to lead ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ commemoration at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

PM Modi to lead ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ commemoration at Bharat Mandapam tomorrow

Tanvi Sharma, Rounak Chauhan, and Tanvi Patri continue strong run to reach quarterfinals of the 87th Senior National Badminton Championships being played in Vijayawada on Thursday. Photo credit: BAI

Senior National Badminton: Tanvi Sharma, Rounak Chauhan, and Tanvi Patri continue strong run to reach quarterfinals (ld)

How 9/11 briefly made Putin Bush’s closest ally (Photo: President of Russia Office)

How 9/11 briefly made Putin Bush’s closest ally

Ease of doing business and policy stability fuel India’s IPO surge: PHDCCI

Ease of doing business and policy stability fuel India’s IPO surge: PHDCCI

Putin warned Bush of Pakistan-linked nuclear leaks (Photo: President of Russia Office)

Putin warned Bush of Pakistan-linked nuclear leaks

Gujarat CM Inaugurates Kankaria Carnival 2025 with Grand Spectacle (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat CM inaugurates Kankaria Carnival 2025 with grand spectacle

Bihar: Eight leaders of RLM resign, accuse Upendra Kushwaha of promoting dynastic politics (Photo: IANS)

Bihar: Eight leaders of RLM resign, accuse Upendra Kushwaha of promoting dynastic politics