PM Modi to lead ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ commemoration at Bharat Mandapam today

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the national event marking ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ on Friday.

The programme is scheduled to begin at around 12:15 PM at Bharat Mandapam, where the Prime Minister will also address attendees.

‘Veer Baal Diwas’ is observed to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Sahibzades - Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji - the young sons of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Their martyrdom, at a tender age, remains one of the most poignant chapters in India’s history, symbolising unwavering courage in the face of tyranny.

The annual observance was first announced by PM Modi during the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh Ji in January 2022.

To mark the occasion, the government of India is rolling out a series of participatory events across the country.

These include storytelling sessions, poetry recitations, poster-making and essay-writing competitions, all designed to engage children and young people with the legacy of the Sahibzades.

Activities will be held in schools, Anganwadi centres, Child Care Institutions and other learning spaces, with additional online programmes hosted on the MyGov and MyBharat portals.

The event at Bharat Mandapam will also see the presence of recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), adding a special touch to the day’s proceedings.

