PM Modi to launch Rs 1 lakh crore scheme to boost private sector-led R&D ecosystem

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) In a major boost to the research and development ecosystem in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Rs 1 lakh crore Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme Fund on Monday.

PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Emerging Science and Technology Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam here, and will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The RDI Scheme Fund scheme aims to promote a private sector–driven research and development ecosystem in the country.

The ‘ESTIC 2025’ comclave, to be held from November 3–5, will bring together over 3,000 participants from academia, research institutions, industry and government, along with Nobel Laureates, eminent scientists, innovators and policymakers.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), deliberations will focus on 11 key thematic areas, including Advanced Materials and Manufacturing, Artificial Intelligence, Bio-Manufacturing, Blue Economy, Digital Communications, Electronics and Semiconductor Manufacturing, Emerging Agriculture Technologies, Energy, Environment and Climate, Health and Medical Technologies, Quantum Science and Technology, and Space Technologies.

“ESTIC 2025 will feature talks by leading scientists, panel discussions, presentations and technology showcases, providing a platform for collaboration among researchers, industry and young innovators to strengthen India’s science and technology ecosystem,” the statement added.

According to Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, the ‘ESTIC 2025’ is a stage for young innovators, startups and researchers to showcase innovative solutions, find mentorship and connect with industry and stakeholders.

‘ESTIC 2025’ is designed as an outcome-oriented forum that celebrates stakeholder contributions while fostering collaborations among researchers, entrepreneurs, industry and funding bodies.

