PM Modi to interact with students in second episode of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ today

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students in the second episode of his popular programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on Monday.

The interaction will be broadcast on the Prime Minister’s official YouTube channel, Doordarshan, and other platforms to ensure wide reach among students, parents and teachers.

In a post on his X handle, PM Modi wrote: “Charcha on stress-free exams continues… Do watch the second episode of #ParikshaPeCharcha26. This episode features ExamWarriors from Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur and Guwahati. Their questions and perspectives make this episode a must-watch!”

Organised by the Ministry of Education, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ aims to turn exam preparation into a positive experience rather than a source of stress.

In this session, the Prime Minister will share practical advice on handling board examinations, building confidence, staying positive, and overcoming common challenges such as anxiety and pressure.

The format brings together diverse voices from different states, allowing students to share their experiences while receiving guidance directly from PM Modi.

This year’s edition has already set a new milestone with over 4.5 crore registrations from students, parents and teachers, surpassing previous records.

The first session aired on February 6, during which PM Modi answered questions and interacted warmly with participants.

In a short video he posted on X, lasting one minute and 19 seconds, the Prime Minister is seen engaging energetically with students, asking them questions and listening to quick responses.

He explained that many students had requested sessions in various parts of the country, leading to the new multi-location approach.

The programme, launched in 2018, has grown significantly over the years.

Registrations rose from about 38.8 lakh in 2023 to 2.26 crore in 2024, and then to 3.53 crore in 2025, which earned a Guinness World Record.

The massive turnout for the 2026 edition reflects its growing popularity and the trust it has earned as a supportive platform during the exam season.

Students from states such as Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Assam featured prominently in recent interactions, bringing regional perspectives to the conversation.

PM Modi has emphasised treating examinations as a celebration of learning, encouraging balanced routines, healthy habits and self-belief.

As board and competitive examinations approach for many, this second session promises more inspiring insights. Viewers are encouraged to tune in to join the national dialogue on making education joyful and stress-free.

The initiative continues to inspire young minds, reminding them that with the right mindset, challenges can become opportunities for growth.

