PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 19,800 crore in Gujarat on Tuesday

Vav-Tharad (Gujarat), March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 19,806.9 crore during a visit to Gujarat on March 31, with investments spanning renewable energy, transport, railways and urban infrastructure.

The programme, to be held at Vav-Tharad, will cover projects of both the Central and state governments.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi are scheduled to attend, along with senior officials.

Projects worth Rs 10,921 crore fall under the Union Ministries of Energy, Road Transport and Highways, and Railways. Among them are three energy projects linked to the hybrid renewable energy park under construction at Khavda in Kutch district, with a combined cost of Rs 3,645 crore.

Officials said these projects will “ensure effective integration of thousands of megawatts of renewable energy with the national grid”, adding that they are expected to expand green energy capacity and strengthen energy security.

In the roads and highways sector, foundation stones will be laid for the Idar-Badoli four-lane bypass project, estimated at Rs 705 crore, and the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vauva-Santalpur section, estimated at Rs 575 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate four packages of the Ahmedabad-Dholera project -- Package 1 (Rs 1,298 crore), Package 2 (Rs 1,415 crore), Package 3 (Rs 1,034 crore) and Package 4 (Rs 1,358 crore).

Railway projects worth Rs 891 crore will also be inaugurated, including the Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma broad gauge line, quadrupling works between Gandhidham and Adipur, and doubling of the Kanalus-Jamnagar section under the Rajkot-Kanalus project.

A train service connecting Khedbrahma, Himmatnagar and Asarva will also be flagged off.

Officials noted that “development works worth Rs 10,921 crore under these three ministries will be inaugurated and launched”.

Projects worth Rs 8,886 crore fall under various departments of the state government, including urban development, water resources, water supply, roads and buildings, GIDC, health and family welfare, tourism, tribal development and rural development.

The urban development department accounts for the largest share, with projects worth Rs 5,295.5 crore, largely focused on Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

In Ahmedabad, the works include the development of the Kharicut canal, modernisation of the BRTS and AMTS bus services, the construction of a new four-lane bridge in place of the existing Subhash Bridge, housing for economically weaker sections, and civic infrastructure such as a sports complex and an auditorium.

In Gandhinagar, projects include the construction of housing for economically weaker sections, the laying of an 1800 mm sewer trunk line through a combination of open excavation and microtunnelling from the national highway to Adalaj TSPS, the construction of a 15 MLD sewage treatment plant at Pethapur, and interlinking of four lakes along with associated stormwater works at Randheja.

Officials added that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), the Prime Minister will facilitate house entry for 38,949 beneficiaries across 34 districts of Gujarat, enabling rural households to take possession of completed homes.

--IANS

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