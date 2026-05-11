PM Modi to attend first-ever 'Kumbhabhishekam' on Somnath Temple spire

Gir Somnath, May 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over a first-of-its-kind 'Kumbhabhishekam' ceremony at the reconstructed Somnath Temple on Monday, with sacred water from 11 pilgrimage sites to be offered on the temple’s 90-metre-high shikhar (spire) as part of the 'Somnath Amrut Parv-2026' celebrations marking 75 years of the shrine’s re-consecration.

The four-day celebrations, being held from May 8 to 11, commemorate 75 years since the re-establishment of the first Jyotirlinga temple after Independence.

The temple, regarded as a symbol of the revival of Sanatan heritage, was reconstructed following a resolution taken by India’s first Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

According to organisers, the ceremony will mark the first time that Kumbhabhishekam is performed on the shikhar of the reconstructed Somnath temple.

The ritual, more commonly associated with temples in southern India, is traditionally conducted once every 10 to 12 years as part of a purification ceremony.

A specially designed kalash with a capacity of 1,100 litres has been prepared for the ritual. Officials said the vessel weighs 760 kg and, when filled with water, will weigh around 1.86 metric tonnes.

The kalash stands eight feet high and will carry sacred water collected from 11 pilgrimage sites.

The kalash will be lifted to the temple shikhara using a 350-tonne all-terrain crane positioned outside the temple premises.

Authorities said the crane boom has been specially extended to reach the 90-metre height of the shikhara.

Officials involved in the preparations said the arrangement has been designed under a “zero load principle”, ensuring that no structural load is placed on the temple itself and that the heritage structure remains fully protected during the ceremony.

The Roads and Buildings Department supervised the preparation and installation work for the ritual infrastructure.

The water contained in the kalash will be released over the temple through a remote-operated sensor mechanism, with the abhishek expected to be completed within three minutes amid Vedic chanting.

As part of the wider religious programme, 51 Brahmins are conducting Atirudra recitations and Vedic chanting, while a three-day Maharudra Yagna involving 1.25 lakh offerings has also been organised.

The celebrations also include a special aerial display by the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team using six Hawk Mk-132 aircraft.

--IANS

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