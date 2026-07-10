PM Modi thanks South Korean President for extending wishes to India and New Zealand

Auckland, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung for extending wishes for the progress and friendship of India and New Zealand.

"Thank you President Lee Jae-Myung for your kind wishes. Such thoughtful messages from friends are always cherished," PM Modi posted on X after arriving in New Zealand on the final leg of his three-nation tour.

PM Modi's statement came after South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung wrote on X, "Wishing for the friendship and progress of both India and New Zealand."

Lee Jae-Myung's extended wishes to both nations while reposting a video of the warm welcome extended to PM Modi by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland.

The South Korean President had paid a State Visit to India from April 19-21 this year, marking the earliest visit to India by a Korean President after assuming office. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, senior officials and leading CEOs of Korean Companies.

In a special gesture, Luxon had travelled to the airport to personally receive PM Modi as he arrived in India on what is the first visit to the country by an Indian PM in four decades.

Both leaders shared a warm hug as they greeted each other at the airport

PM Modi termed his visit to Auckland "historic" and said that he is looking forward to holding discussions with Luxon on bilateral ties.

"Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland," PM Modi posted on X.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with PM Luxon and review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, which has seen significant progress in the past two years, especially in the areas of trade, commerce and defence.

PM Modi is also scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities. He will address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand on Saturday before flying back home.

--IANS

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