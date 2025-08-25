PM Modi talks about Operation Sindoor’s success in Gujarat; vows to protect farmers and small entrepreneurs

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, spoke about India’s rising military prowess, in a direct reference to Operation Sindoor and pledged to protect the interests of farmers and small-time entrepreneurs.

Addressing a large gathering after launching multiple projects, PM Modi spotlighted the difference in India’s response to acts of terror under the Congress and BJP rule and stated that when terrorists used to shed our blood, previous governments did nothing, but our government didn’t spare them or their masters.

“Terrorists used to shed the blood of the innocents, and the government in Delhi did nothing. However, today we don't spare the terrorists and their masters, no matter where they are holed up. The world has seen how India avenged the attack in Pahalgam. In just 22 minutes, we destroyed their hideouts deep inside Pakistan,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further promised to work for the betterment of farmers, the fishing community and livestock-rearers and described their welfare as ‘a matter of paramount importance’ for his government.

“From Ahmedabad, I tell small entrepreneurs, I say to the shopkeepers, I say to the farmers as well as livestock-rearers that your welfare is paramount for Modi. My government will never allow any harm to come to the small entrepreneurs, farmers, or livestock rearers,” he announced.

He also accused the past Congress governments of keeping the country dependent and reliant on foreign nations despite being in power for seven decades.

“This dependency allowed opportunities for corruption during the import of goods. In contrast, today's India has embraced self-reliance as the cornerstone for building a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said.

He also hailed the emergence of Gujarat as the new manufacturing hub in the country, while elaborating on the industrial projects taking off in the coastal state.

“Today, every type of industry is expanding in Gujarat. The residents are taking pride in seeing how our state has become a manufacturing hub. Big companies from the country and the globe are setting up factories here. Now, Gujarat is also becoming a major centre for Electric Vehicle Manufacturing. Nearly every city in Gujarat is surrounded by vast industrial corridors,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister further spoke about pressing challenges of connectivity between ports and industrial hubs in the state and explained how it has been addressed in the past decade.

“Over the past 11 years, 3,000 kilometres of railway tracks have been laid, and the entire railway network in Gujarat has been fully electrified,” PM Modi told the gathering.

--IANS

mr/dan