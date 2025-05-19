'Did India teach nuclear-armed Pakistan a lesson,' Survey finds overwhelming public support

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Operation Sindoor's success has resonated with the Indian masses, with most people agreeing that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has taught a lesson to Pakistan by striking deep into the nuclear-armed neighbour that supports terror, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

Apart from pointing towards a surge in PM Modi's popularity after the operation, the nationwide opinion poll conducted by IANS-Matrize News Communications indicates that 92 per cent of the 7,463 respondents believe that the government is serious in its fight against terror and 69 per cent respondents feel that the military action has raised the stature of the Prime Minister on the global stage.

Also, a majority of respondents -- 66 per cent -- endorsed the proposed diplomatic outreach planned by the Modi government to mount pressure on Pakistan at the international stage by exposing its role in fostering cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi was also the unanimous choice of respondents when it came to picking the most suitable Indian leader to teach a lesson to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. As many as 70 per cent of respondents voted for PM Modi.

Rahul Gandhi emerged as a poor second choice with 5 per cent of the respondents backing him as the most suitable leader capable of hitting back at Pakistan.

Surprisingly, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi emerged as the third best choice for hitting Pakistan with 4 per cent of respondents backing him, ahead of 3 per cent vote for Akhilesh Yadav and 2 per cent vote each for Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal.

The poll, conducted between May 9 and 15 across Assembly segments, reveals that 66 per cent believe Operation Sindoor was completely successful in hitting high-value terror targets in Pakistan and giving a befitting reply to Islamabad, with another 18 per cent considering it partially successful. Only 9 per cent, considering that it was not successful at all.

