PM Modi speaks to Nepalese counterpart Sushila Karki, reaffirms India's support

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability in the Himalayan nation.

PM Modi also extended warm wishes to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day set to be marked on Friday.

Following their talks, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Had a warm conversation with Mrs Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow."

On September 13, PM Modi congratulated Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. He expressed India's commitment to the peace and prosperity of Nepal.

Sushila Karki, 73, was sworn in as Nepal's Interim PM on September 12, thus becoming the first-ever woman PM of the Himalayan nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I extend my best wishes to Right Hon. Mrs Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Nepal."

Earlier on September 12, India welcomed the formation of a new interim government in Nepal under the leadership of Karki, expressing hope that the political transition would contribute to peace and stability.

In a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it reiterated its commitment to strengthening ties with Kathmandu during this period of change.

"We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Right Honourable Mrs Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability," the MEA said.

The ministry added, "As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries."

Following the fall of KP Sharma Oli-led government during the violent Gen-Z protests, Karki was the pick of activists who have taken to the streets, protesting against Oli's rule.

--IANS

akl/sd/

