June 25, 2025 1:30 AM हिंदी

PM Modi speaks to Mauritian counterpart, exchanges views on strengthening strategic partnership

PM Modi speaks to Mauritian counterpart, discusses strengthening strategic partnership

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, held a telephone conversation with his Mauritian counterpart, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, where the two exchanged views on further strengthening India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

“Pleased to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam. We exchanged views on further strengthening India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership and regional developments. Mauritius remains a key partner in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and our Neighbourhood First policy,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X after the talks.

During the interaction, the two leaders emphasised the special and unique ties between India and Mauritius, reaffirming their shared commitment to further deepen the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

They discussed the ongoing cooperation across a broad range of areas, including development partnership, capacity building, defence, maritime security, digital infrastructure, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi appreciated the whole-hearted participation of PM Ramgoolam in the 11th International Day of Yoga.

He reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to the development priorities of Mauritius in line with Vision MAHASAGAR and India’s Neighbourhood First policy.

Prime Minister Modi also extended an invitation to his Mauritian counterpart Ramgoolam for an early visit to India. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mauritius for two days.

After concluding his State Visit to Mauritius, PM Modi took to social media to express his gratitude. "I thank PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the people and Government of Mauritius for the warmth," PM Modi posted on his X handle.

PM Modi was the Chief Guest at Mauritius' National Day for the second time, the first was in 2015.

During the celebrations, President of the Republic of Mauritius Dharambeer Gokhool conferred the 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' (G.C.S.K) award, the highest civilian award of Mauritius, on Prime Minister Modi.

This was the first time that an Indian leader received this honour.

--IANS

uk

LATEST NEWS

Uma Thurman is proud of the way her children’s careers have been shaping up

Uma Thurman is proud of the way her children’s careers have been shaping up

Skipper Shubman Gill admits missed chances and lower-order collapse resulted in India's defeat against England in teh first Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series Headingley, Leeds, on Tuesday. Photo credit: BCCI

1st Test: Gill admits missed chances and lower-order collapse cost India in Headingley defeat

Neeraj Chopra wins Ostrava Golden Spike meet with a throw of 85.29m on Tuesday.

Neeraj Chopra wins Ostrava Golden Spike meet with a throw of 85.29m

Rachel Zegler says she is receiving alarming levels of online hate

Rachel Zegler says she is receiving alarming levels of online hate

NHRC takes cognisance after religious storyteller assaulted in UP's Etawah

NHRC takes cognisance after religious storyteller assaulted in UP's Etawah

England secure second-highest successful run chase to beat India by five wickets in the first Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday. Photo credit: England Cricket

1st test: England secure second-highest successful run chase to beat India by five wickets

It's 'Annie vs the wild' for Ananya Panday in Miami

It's 'Annie vs the wild' for Ananya Panday in Miami

Dominant Kalinga Black Tigers defeat Mumbai Dreamers; Hyderabad Heroes beat Chennai Bulls in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

RPL Season 1: Dominant Kalinga Black Tigers defeat Mumbai Dreamers; Hyderabad Heroes beat Chennai Bulls (Ld)

PM Modi speaks to Mauritian counterpart, discusses strengthening strategic partnership

PM Modi speaks to Mauritian counterpart, exchanges views on strengthening strategic partnership

Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie after the eighth round of the Mumbai International Grandmaster Chess Tournament at the World Trade Centre, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Mumbai International Chess: Indians Lalit Babu, Neelotpal lead in three-way tie