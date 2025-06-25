PM Modi speaks to Mauritian counterpart, exchanges views on strengthening strategic partnership

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, held a telephone conversation with his Mauritian counterpart, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, where the two exchanged views on further strengthening India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

“Pleased to speak with my friend, Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam. We exchanged views on further strengthening India-Mauritius Enhanced Strategic Partnership and regional developments. Mauritius remains a key partner in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and our Neighbourhood First policy,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X after the talks.

During the interaction, the two leaders emphasised the special and unique ties between India and Mauritius, reaffirming their shared commitment to further deepen the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

They discussed the ongoing cooperation across a broad range of areas, including development partnership, capacity building, defence, maritime security, digital infrastructure, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi appreciated the whole-hearted participation of PM Ramgoolam in the 11th International Day of Yoga.

He reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to the development priorities of Mauritius in line with Vision MAHASAGAR and India’s Neighbourhood First policy.

Prime Minister Modi also extended an invitation to his Mauritian counterpart Ramgoolam for an early visit to India. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mauritius for two days.

After concluding his State Visit to Mauritius, PM Modi took to social media to express his gratitude. "I thank PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the people and Government of Mauritius for the warmth," PM Modi posted on his X handle.

PM Modi was the Chief Guest at Mauritius' National Day for the second time, the first was in 2015.

During the celebrations, President of the Republic of Mauritius Dharambeer Gokhool conferred the 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean' (G.C.S.K) award, the highest civilian award of Mauritius, on Prime Minister Modi.

This was the first time that an Indian leader received this honour.

