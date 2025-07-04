PM Modi shares glimpses of historic cultural ties between Trinidad & Tobago and India upon arrival in Carribean nation

Port of Spain, July 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Modi, on Thursday, shared glimpses of the cultural and historical ties between Trinidad and Tobago and India upon his landmark two-day visit to the Carribean nation here.

"A cultural connect like no other! Very happy to have witnessed a Bhojpuri Chautaal performance in Port of Spain. The connect between Trinidad & Tobago and India, especially parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is noteworthy," PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was also given a ceremonial welcome with people enthusiastically dancing to the beat of drums and showcasing traditional music and performances that reflected a blend of local and Indian culture.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Port of Spain on Thursday, marking the second stop of his ongoing five-nation tour. During his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, PM Modi is set to hold high-level talks with the country’s top leadership to further enhance the bilateral relationship.

PM Modi also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora gathered at the airport. Many had been eagerly waiting to see and greet the Prime Minister.

PM Modi shared some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain, wishing that friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continues to "scale new heights" in the times to come.

PM Modi also met members of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago and highlighted their contribution to the development of the Caribbean nation

"Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago's development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate about Indian culture. Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain." PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also shared about his meeting with Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who won the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago.

"Met youngsters Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who are winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago. This Quiz has generated widespread participation across the world and deepened the connect of our diaspora with India," PM Modi said.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "PM Narendra Modi has arrived in the capital city of Port of Spain in Trinidad & Tobago, to a warm ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. In a special gesture, PM was received by PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar and members of her Cabinet & several other dignitaries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and CARICOM Affairs at the airport."

“Landed in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. I thank Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, distinguished members of the Cabinet and MPs for the gesture of welcoming me at the airport,” Modi wrote on X. “This visit will further cement bilateral ties between our nations. Looking forward to addressing a community programme in a few hours from now,” he added.

This marks PM Modi’s first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister and is also the first Indian prime ministerial bilateral visit to the Caribbean nation since 1999.

After arriving at his hotel, Modi was greeted by enthusiastic members of the Indian diaspora, chanting slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Modi, Modi'.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted the special gesture made by the Trinidadian leadership in personally receiving PM Modi at the airport, describing it as a warm ceremonial welcome.

The Prime Minister’s Office highlighted that the vibrant reception from the Indian community reflected the longstanding cultural bonds and shared heritage between the two countries.

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar to deliberate on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

He is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago.

Later in the day, PM Modi will attend a community programme at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva, continuing his outreach to the Indian diaspora.

Ahead of his arrival, PM Modi shared his enthusiasm for deepening relations with a “valued partner in the Caribbean,” emphasising the deep-rooted cultural links between the two nations.

PM Modi arrived in Port of Spain from Ghana, where he held extensive discussions with the country’s leadership, culminating in the elevation of India-Ghana ties to a Comprehensive Partnership.

PM Modi will travel to Argentina (July 4–5) as part of the third leg of his tour, followed by Brazil, where he will participate in the 17th BRICS Summit and undertake a state visit. The final stop on his itinerary will be Namibia.

