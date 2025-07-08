PM Modi receives warm welcome by Indian diaspora as he arrives in Brasilia for State Visit (Ld)

Brasilia, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was given a warm welcome by the members of the Indian diaspora here as he arrived in the Brazil capital for a State Visit. Touched by the gesture, PM Modi described it as a "memorable welcome" while hailing the diaspora for staying connected with their roots.

"Landed in Brasilia a short while ago. The Indian community accorded a memorable welcome, once again highlighting how passionate our diaspora is and how connected they remain with their roots," PM Modi wrote on X, and also shared some photographs in which an excited and enthusiastic diaspora can be seen holding the Indian Tricolor and greeting Prime Minister Modi with folded hands.

PM Modi on Monday arrived here to a traditional Brazilian Samba Reggae performance after wrapping up a "very productive" Rio de Janeiro trip for the 17th BRICS Summit. The visiting Indian PM, who is in the Brazil capital for a State Visit, was received at the airport by Brazilian Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro Filho.

In the Brazilian capital, PM Modi will meet President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discuss issues related to India-Brazil relations.

Taking to X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote: "Taking new strides in 🇮🇳-🇧🇷 steadfast partnership. PM @narendramodi has landed in the capital city of Brasilia on a State Visit to Brazil. On arrival, he was warmly received by Mr. José Múcio Monteiro Filho, Minister of Defence of 🇧🇷, at the airport. The welcome was made delightfully musical by the traditional Brazilian Samba Reggae performance."

PM Modi also took to X and wrote: "At Brasilia airport, the Batala Mundo band played some wonderful compositions. Theirs is a global effort to promote Afro-Brazilian percussion, in particular the Samba-Reggae from Salvador da Bahia, Brazil."

A few hours ago, the Prime Minister described his Rio de Janeiro visit as "very productive".

"Now on the way to Brasília for the State Visit. Will hold detailed talks with President Lula on different aspects of India-Brazil ties. The Rio leg of my Brazil visit was very productive. We had extensive deliberations at the BRICS Summit. I compliment President Lula and the Brazilian Government for the work they’ve done through their BRICS Presidency in making this platform even more effective. My bilateral meetings with world leaders will also boost India’s friendship with various nations." PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi earlier on Monday praised the BRICS for giving high priority to key issues like the environment and health security. He underlined the subjects as crucial for the bright future of the humanity, while stressing that for India, climate justice is not just a choice, it is a moral obligation.

Speaking here at the BRICS session on Environment, COP-30, and Global Health, PM Modi stressed that climate change and environmental safety have always been top priorities for India. "For us, it is not just about energy, it is about maintaining a balance between life and nature," the Prime Minister said.

"I am glad that under the chairmanship of Brazil, BRICS has given high priority to important issues like environment and health security. These subjects are not only interconnected but are also extremely important for the bright future of humanity.

"This year, COP-30 is being held in Brazil, making discussions on the environment in BRICS both relevant and timely. Climate change and environmental safety have always been top priorities for India. For us, it's not just about energy, it's about maintaining a balance between life and nature. While some see it as just numbers, in India, it's part of our daily life and traditions. In our culture, the Earth is respected as a mother. That’s why, when Mother Earth needs us, we always respond. We are transforming our mindset, our behaviour, and our lifestyle," the Prime Minister said.

He further said: "Guided by the spirit of 'People, Planet, and Progress', India has launched several key initiatives — such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in the Name of Mother), the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Green Hydrogen Mission, the Global Biofuels Alliance, and the Big Cats Alliance.

"During India’s G20 Presidency, we placed strong emphasis on sustainable development and bridging the gap between the Global North and South. With this objective, we achieved consensus among all countries on the Green Development Pact. To encourage environment-friendly actions, we also launched the Green Credits Initiative."

