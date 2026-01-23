PM Modi receives call from Brazilian President Lula; AI Summit, UN reform discussed

Washington, Jan 23 (IANS) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said during a telephone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday that he intends to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi next month. The two leaders aligned on Global South priorities and pressed for United Nations Security Council reform ahead of their bilateral summit scheduled for February in India.

The call lasted about 45 minutes and focused on preparations for President Lula’s State Visit to India from February 19 to 21, according to an official readout issued by the Brazilian presidency. During the call, Lula conveyed his interest in participating in the Artificial Intelligence Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20.

PM Modi and President Lula reviewed the agenda for the visit and agreed to push cooperation across key sectors. These include defense, trade, health, science and technology, energy, biofuels, critical minerals, and rare earths.

Both sides said these areas would be given priority as India and Brazil seek to expand strategic and economic ties.

“President Lula indicated his intention to participate in the Artificial Intelligence Summit. On the bilateral agenda, the two leaders agreed to prioritize cooperation in the areas of defense, trade, health, science and technology, energy, biofuels, critical minerals, and rare earths,” the readout said.

The leaders also underlined the importance of the Brazil–India Business Forum, scheduled for February 21 during Lula’s visit, and welcomed participation by private sector representatives from both countries.

“Both leaders highlighted the importance of the Brazil–India Business Forum, to be held on the 21st, and welcomed the engagement of the private sector from both countries in the visit,” the readout said.

The statement added that President Lula referred to the inauguration of the ApexBrasil Office in New Delhi during the State Visit.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the global situation. The readout said they reaffirmed their conviction on the “need for comprehensive reform” of the United Nations and its Security Council.

“In this regard, they reiterated their commitment to peace in Gaza and, more broadly, to the defense of peace worldwide, multilateralism, and democracy,” the statement said.

India and Brazil have expanded cooperation in recent years across trade, energy, technology, and multilateral forums. Both countries work closely in groupings such as BRICS and have often coordinated positions on issues affecting developing economies.

The two nations have also been vocal advocates of reforming global institutions. They argue that emerging powers must play a greater role in global decision-making, particularly at the United Nations.

Lula’s planned participation in the AI Impact Summit, scheduled for February 16-20, is expected to reinforce India’s effort to position New Delhi as a platform for global discussions on artificial intelligence, with a focus on development-oriented and Global South perspectives.

--IANS

lkj/rs