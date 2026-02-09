PM Modi reaffirms India's commitment to remain Seychelles' reliable partner

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Seychelles President Patrick Herminie on Monday acknowledged India’s support for the development, security needs and aspirations of the archipelagic island nation through Lines of Credit (LoCs), grants, capacity building and High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP).

During their comprehensive and productive discussions covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations in New Delhi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Herminie also agreed to work closely in digital transformation. Noting the need for Seychelles to digitise governance for the benefit of its people, India agreed to make efforts on the buildout of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), including digital payments, as per the needs and requirements of Seychelles.

According to the 'Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages' (SESEL) adopted by both countries, PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to remaining a reliable partner in national development agenda of Seychelles, with a focus on sustainability, defence, maritime security, capacity building, resilience and inclusive growth.

"Reaffirming their commitment to work closely to expand and intensify the people-centric development partnership between the two countries, India announced a ‘Special Economic Package’ of USD 175 million, which will include a blended financial assistance of USD 125 million in Rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in Grant assistance for development cooperation projects, capacity building for civilians and defence officials, maritime security, etc," the statement detailed.

Herminie expressed gratitude to PM Modi for donating 10 ambulances to Seychelles. The two leaders agreed that recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) by Seychelles would streamline procurement of quality assured essential medicines and facilitate access to affordable medicines through collaboration under India’s Jan Aushadhi initiative.

The two leaders agreed to implement training programmes and exchange visits in the area of mental health through institutional linkages. Both leaders agreed to support recruitment and deputation of medical specialists, nurses, paramedics and technicians from India to meet the needs of Seychelles.

PM Modi and Herminie also agreed to bolster bilateral cooperation in public health through exchange of visits and institutional linkages. The two leaders agreed to work together to support building a new hospital in Seychelles, according to the joint statement.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation in renewable energy and climate resilience, including through innovative clean energy solutions. Herminie acknowledged India’s support in assisting Seychelles to achieve its renewable energy objectives, according to the joint statement.

Seychelles President noted that the solar power projects implemented under the aegis of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), with the support of Indian government, has delivered tangible and community-level benefits, especially in the agriculture and healthcare sectors of Seychelles. The two leaders agreed to support the implementation of Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems in Seychelles.

India agreed to extend technical assistance to Seychelles in managing its power grid and supporting country's transition to a green public transport system. PM Modi and Herminie agreed to explore new avenues of cooperation and projects in energy conservation, sustainability, renewable energy and green mobility sectors to cater to the needs of Seychelles.

--IANS

akl/as