PM Modi praises Sadanandan Master’s RS speech, lauds his courage and conviction

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Nominated Rajya Sabha member and Kerala BJP vice president C. Sadanandan Master has received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi commending his moral courage and the conviction reflected in his remarks during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Upper House.

Master had moved the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s address in the Rajya Sabha on February 2, an intervention that sparked strong protests from opposition benches, particularly members of the CPI(M).

During his speech, Master, a former school teacher from Kerala and an RSS functionary, drew national attention after placing his prosthetic limbs on the table while delivering his address seated in the House.

Recalling the brutal attack he survived in 1994, Master made a direct reference to the CPI(M) during his speech, stating, “Those who are roaring about democracy in Parliament committed an attack on me 31 years ago.”

He further accused the CPI(M) of displaying double standards, alleging that its political approach was shaped more by violence than democratic principles.

In his letter, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Master and praised his composure during the speech. “I heard your speech in the Rajya Sabha and thought of writing to you, appreciating it, especially the calm and confident manner in which you put forward your points. My congratulations to you. I hope that you will keep enriching Parliamentary proceedings with your insights in the times to come,” the Prime Minister wrote.

The Prime Minister also referred to Master, describing himself as a “freshman” in Parliament, acknowledging his new role but underlining his longstanding commitment to public life.

“In the speech, you described yourself as a ‘freshman’ and added that this is your first speech in the House. Yes, you may be relatively new to Parliament, but you bring with you a lifetime of service and commitment to the ideology of Nation First. When I heard you speak, I could see the moral strength and conviction in your words,” PM Modi stated.

Highlighting Master’s personal journey and resilience, the Prime Minister noted that his display of prosthetic limbs during the speech had a strong emotional impact across the country.

“Your courage is widely known in Kerala and to a lot of us, but when you displayed the artificial limbs that support you, it surprised people in Parliament and across the length and breadth of India. People were unable to digest how, in a vibrant democracy like ours, a hardworking teacher could be attacked like this by followers of a retrograde ideology. And today, it is worth noting that the retrograde ideology has shrunk greatly, while you are sitting proudly in Parliament! The manner in which a few MPs were mocking you and ‘questioning’ your struggles was appalling even by their own dismal standards,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister further said that he has consistently observed that “patriotism and pride towards our culture” form an integral part of the Master’s personality.

He added that these values were clearly evident in his speech and also referred to the Master’s concern about the political scenario in Kerala.

“And, this was clearly reflected in your speech the other day. Equally close to your heart is the development of Kerala. I could sense your deep pain at the prevailing political situation in the state. Indeed, the people of Kerala are tired of the UDF and LDF,” PM Modi remarked.

Referring to his visit to Thiruvananthapuram in January, the Prime Minister said he received an “exceptional” welcome from the people of Kerala, particularly highlighting the enthusiastic participation of the youth.

“The presence of youngsters in particular was gladdening to see. It shows that the people of Kerala are appreciating our vision of Vikasita Keralam. I am sure you are happy that Kerala will benefit significantly from the recently presented Budget and its provisions across a wide range of sectors,” he said.

PM Modi also emphasised the importance of heartfelt speeches in strengthening democratic institutions.

“Parliament is enriched when members speak from the heart, grounded in experience and guided by conviction. Your first speech did exactly that. My compliments once again. May you be blessed with strength and good health as you continue to serve the nation,” he added.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s message, Master expressed gratitude in a post on X, stating, “Truly blessed...A letter of appreciation from the world-renowned Shri Narendra Modi ji for my maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha. Such priceless encouragement from the nation and its leader will infuse immense strength into my sense of purpose and service. Grateful to you, Modi Ji.”

During his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Master had recounted the violent attack he suffered 31 years ago while returning home near Mattannur in Kerala’s Kannur district after visiting a relative.

He described how a group of assailants, whom he characterised as organised criminals, ambushed him, restrained him, and severed both his legs below the knees using sharp weapons.

According to Master, the attackers raised slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” during the assault and left him bleeding heavily on the spot. He further alleged that his limbs were deliberately mutilated to prevent the possibility of surgical reattachment, an incident that he cited as an example of political violence in the state.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed high drama following his speech.

