PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 34th death anniversary.

Rajiv Gandhi, who served as India's Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989, assumed office following the assassination of his mother, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the age of 40, he became the youngest Prime Minister in Indian history.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "On his death anniversary today, I pay my tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji."

Rajiv Gandhi led the country until the 1989 general elections, after which he served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. He resigned in December 1990, just six months before he himself was assassinated in a brutal terrorist attack.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to X and paid homage to the former Prime Minister.

"Remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his punyatithi today," he posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Congress Natiional President Mallikarjun Kharge lead the Congress party in paying heartfelt tributes to the former leader at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi.

Marking the occasion, the Congress party shared a tribute on X, stating, "On the death anniversary of the late Shri Rajiv Gandhi, the leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi visited 'Veer Bhumi' and paid his emotional tribute to him. The excellent work done by Rajiv Gandhi in the national interest can never be forgotten."

Earlier in the day, Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the former leader through a post on X, calling Rajiv Gandhi "a great son of India" who inspired hope among millions.

He wrote, "His visionary and courageous interventions were instrumental in preparing India for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century."

Kharge highlighted some of Rajiv Gandhi's key contributions to India, stating, "These include lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj, spearheading the Telecom and IT revolution, implementing a computerisation program, securing sustained peace accords, launching a universal immunisation program, and introducing a new education policy focused on inclusive learning."

He concluded his tribute stating, "Our deepest respects to the Former PM, Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi on his martyrdom day."

