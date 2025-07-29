Aditya Dhar treats with a BTS pic from 'Dhurandhar' with Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is directing Sanjay Dutt in the highly anticipated "Dhurandhar," decided to treat the netizens with a fun behind-the-scenes photo from the sets.

Wishing Sanjay on his 66th birthday, the director dropped a photo with the birthday star. The image showed the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor placing in hand on Dhar's shoulder as the filmmaker smiles from ear to ear.

Sanjay was seen flaunting a rugged look for "Dhurandhar" with long hair and an unkept beard. Wearing a white kurta under a black jacket, the actor made his look more fierce with silver neck chains.

Wishing him on his birthday, Dhar penned the caption, "Happy Birthday to the one and only Baba!! You’re pure fire on and off screen. Can’t wait to show the world the madness you’ve unleashed in Dhurandhar. Blessed to have you in my life. Love you Sir! Cheers!!"

Touted to be an action spy thriller, "Dhurandhar" will see Ranveer Singh as the protagonist, with Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in crucial roles, along with others.

Talking about the film, Arjun said that "Dhurandhar" isn’t anything like he has seen before.

"It’s a well-researched and fantastically made film with every department of the unit putting in their best. I hugged Aditya soon after seeing the incredible outpour of love," he added.

Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the film will share the journey of a covert agent who navigates complex political conspiracies, along with national security threats, and personal dilemmas.

Ranveer's first look from ‘Dhurandhar’ was unveiled on his birthday on July 6.

The poster shows Ranveer in a rough look with long hair and a beard. Donning a black kurta, he held a cigarette in his mouth.

Jointly backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, "Dhurandhar" is slated to reach the cinema halls on 5 December 2025.

