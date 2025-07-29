Aamir Khan announces the launch of his blockbuster 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Keeping his word, actor Aamir Khan has announced the launch his latest blockbuster "Sitaare Zameen Par" on YouTube, making sure that the drama is accessible to all.

In an unprecedented move, the movie will be available exclusively on YouTube from August 1 and will not be released on any other digital platform.

Reflecting on the decision, Aamir said, "For the past 15 years, I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally, the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming No. 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing every day, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world."

"My dream is that cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price. I want people to have the ease of watching cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, creative voices can tell different stories, breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all," Mr Perfectionist added.

Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, YouTube India, shed light on the strategic importance of this partnership, saying, "The digital launch of 'Sitaare Zameen Par' exclusively on YouTube underscores a significant step towards democratizing Indian film distribution at a global scale. YouTube is already a key digital destination for premium content, and we’re excited to offer filmmakers and content owners not only our unparalleled digital reach but also the control and flexibility to meet their audiences where they are. Today's launch is far more than a release - YouTube is laying out the red carpet for Indian cinema to stride onto the global stage.”

Helmed by RS Prasanna, "Sitaare Zameen Par" reached the cinema halls on June 20th.

--IANS

pm/