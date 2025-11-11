November 11, 2025 12:13 AM हिंदी

PM Modi mourns Delhi blast victims, reviews situation with HM Amit Shah; probe intensifies

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over the tragic car explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort that claimed at least 10 lives and injured dozens of others this evening, tagging it a "heartbreaking incident" in a poignant post on X.

The blast, which ripped through a car at a traffic signal outside Gate No. 1 of Lal Qila Metro Station, sent shockwaves through the bustling Old Delhi neighbourhood, igniting multiple vehicles and shattering nearby windows.

In his post, PM Modi wrote, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials."

The message, shared shortly after the incident, garnered thousands of likes and shares within minutes, underscoring national solidarity amid rising security concerns.

Eyewitnesses described a deafening roar that "felt like the earth caving in," with plumes of black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha confirmed the explosion's intensity, noting that seven fire tenders were dispatched to douse the flames, while the area was swiftly cordoned off.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

