PM Modi, Mongolian Prez Ukhnaa plant sapling at Hyderabad House

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other and planted a sapling before proceeding to hold talks.

Earlier in the day, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

"Together for a peace-loving and harmonious world. President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a four-day State Visit to India. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, received him at the airport.

Jaiswal said that Khurelsukh Ukhnaa was accorded a Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome at the airport. This is Ukhnaa's first visit to India after assuming office.

Extending a warm welcome to the Mongolian President, the MEA, in a post on X wrote, "Reinforcing the deep civilisational bonds between our countries. President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. He was accorded a Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome at the airport."

According to the MEA statement, President Droupadi Murmu will meet Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and host a banquet in his honour. Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are expected to call on the visiting dignitary.

"Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past seven decades, the two countries have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, anchored in shared cultural and spiritual links and democratic values. The partnership spans across sectors such as defence and security, parliamentary exchanges, development partnership, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"India and Mongolia are Strategic Partners, Spiritual Neighbours, and Third Neighbours. The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Mongolia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the strategic partnership, and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," it added.

--IANS

int/akl/sd