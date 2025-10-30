PM Modi meets Sardar Patel's family ahead of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations in Gujarat tomorrow

Ahmedabad, Oct 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the family of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat's Kevadia on Thursday, ahead of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of India's 'Iron Man' to be held on Friday.

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi said: "Met the family of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia. It was a delight to interact with them and recall the monumental contribution of Sardar Patel to our nation."

The Prime Minister will visit Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district on October 31 to lead the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' (National Unity Day) celebrations, marking the birth anniversary of the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and a key architect of Independent India's unity.

Adding a special touch to the commemoration, several descendants of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be present at the event.

Among them are Sardar Patel's grandson Gautam Dahya Patel (80) and his wife Nandita Gautam Patel (79), who will attend as senior members of the family.

They will be joined by Patel's great-grandson Kedar Gautam Patel (47), his wife Reena Patel (47), and their daughter Kareena Kedar Patel (13) -- the granddaughter of the 'Iron Man of India'. Also attending are Sameer Indrakant Patel (68), cousin of Gautam Dahya Patel, and his wife Rita S. Patel (66).

Over the years, Ekta Nagar -- home to the world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity' -- has evolved from a major tourist attraction into a powerful symbol of national pride and unity.

The participation of Sardar Patel's family in this year's celebration, officials said, reflects the continuing legacy of his vision for a united and strong India.

The 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebration on October 31 will feature tributes, cultural performances, and events highlighting Patel's role in integrating 562 princely states into the Indian Union, reaffirming his timeless message of unity in diversity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, inaugurated and dedicated development projects worth Rs 1,220 crore at the Statue of Unity complex in Ekta Nagar, located in Narmada district of Gujarat.

The projects, spanning tourism, sports, infrastructure, and sustainability, mark a major step towards transforming Ekta Nagar into a model of integrated and sustainable development.

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Modi also unveiled a Rs 150 commemorative coin and a special postal stamp, issued by the Reserve Bank of India and India Post, respectively.

--IANS

janvi/khz