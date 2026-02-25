‘Lakshmi Niwas’ makers shoot key sequence in Bangkok

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) The makers of the television show ‘Lakshmi Niwas’ recently filmed a key celebratory sequence in Bangkok. At a crucial juncture in the story, the show unfolds an extravagant birthday celebration for Bhoomika, portrayed by Riya Munjal.

What begins as a simple surprise soon transforms into a visually spectacular experience as Raj, played by Priyom Dev Gujjar, whisks Bhoomika away on a chartered plane to Bangkok, culminating in a grand cruise celebration. Mounted on a scale rarely seen on Indian television, the sequence marks an important emotional and narrative milestone for the characters, blending romance, aspiration, and surprise.

Sharing her experience, Riya Munjal, who plays Bhoomika, said, “Shooting the Bangkok sequence was an incredible experience for all of us. The track is a special birthday surprise where Raj takes Bhoomika on a trip, and everything she experiences, from a private jet to the sea, islands, and a cruise, happens for the first time in her life, making it emotionally very special. One of the most memorable moments was the underwater sea-walking sequence. While Bhoomika panics in the show, it was actually Priyom, who got nervous underwater, and I ended up reassuring him, which made the experience even more special and memorable for us. Despite the shoot being tiring, the stunning locations, smooth planning, and the team’s support made the entire schedule feel more like a beautiful trip than a shoot”.

The Bangkok sequence is not merely about scale, but about enhancing storytelling through visual grandeur that feels relatable to the growing aspirations of the Indian audience.

This comes after the widely appreciated landmark Kashmir proposal sequence in ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ on the same channel. At a time when many productions rely on recreated sets, Zee TV chose to bring authenticity to the screen by shooting at real international locations, ensuring that the moment felt as special as the story demanded.

Talking about the shoot, Priyom Dev Gujjar, who essays Raj, added, “The experience of shooting in Bangkok was absolutely beautiful. Everything about it was wonderful, and it was also my first international trip. Before this, I had never done an outdoor shoot, nor had I travelled abroad, so this was my first international shoot as well. That made it even more special for me. We shot across multiple locations, on a yacht, on an island, in the sea, and even during snorkelling sequences, and every bit of it was incredibly exciting. When you get the opportunity to travel while working, the experience becomes even more memorable”.

“Working with the entire Lakshmi Niwas team, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, and Pawan sir has been a lovely experience. Every sequence was shot beautifully and with great care. By God’s grace, everything went smoothly, and I’m truly grateful for this opportunity”, he added.

‘Lakshmi Niwas’ airs on Zee TV.

