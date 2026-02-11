PM Modi meets Rolls-Royce CEO, welcomes plans to scale up operations in India

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met CEO of Rolls-Royce, Tufan Erginbilgic, saying that the government welcomes the luxury automaker’s enthusiasm towards scaling up its activities in India.

“It was wonderful meeting Mr. Tufan Erginbilgic, CEO of Rolls-Royce earlier today. We welcome Rolls-Royce’s enthusiasm towards scaling up its activities in India and partnering with our innovative and dynamic youth,” said PM Modi in an X post.

Rolls-Royce earlier posted that their CEO met PM Modi to discuss how Rolls-Royce is scaling up to be a part of Viksit Bharat, including expanding its GCC to be the largest globally, co-creating complex manufacturing and building high-value engineering capabilities.

Last October, Rolls-Royce said it was proud to be participating in industry dialogues as part of the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's first official visit to India since the signing of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

The company aimed to be part of further consolidating the India-UK economic partnership, in line with the India-UK Vision 2035. Rolls-Royce CEO Erginbilgic was in India as part of the industry delegation with the UK Prime Minister.

Erginbilgic highlighted that the company has an ambition to develop India into a home market for Rolls-Royce. "We have deep ambitions to develop India as a home for Rolls-Royce, building on our strong and successful partnership. Our competitively advantaged technologies across air, land and sea applications position us to successfully build in-country capabilities and foster strategic partnerships that will accelerate India’s progress towards a Viksit Bharat," he said.

"We are determined to be India’s partner on its Atmanirbhar journey, driving further growth and promoting self-reliance, innovation and a global presence in critical industries," he added.

According to the company, its unique portfolio of capabilities across civil aviation, defence, and energy will enable it to grow its presence and partnerships in India and continue to power, protect and connect India for decades to come. "Its expertise aligns with India’s ambitions for self-reliance in defence, for energy independence, and for growth in connectivity, including through the creation of world-class AI infrastructure," the carmaker said.

—IANS

na/