PM Modi meets Delhi BJP leaders, unveils vision to enhance living standard of city residents

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her cabinet colleagues, and all elected BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) members of Parliament and MLAs from the national capital.

The gathering, held at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, marked the first such interaction since the BJP’s sweeping victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, which ended nearly three decades of non-BJP rule in the city. The meeting, which lasted over three hours, focused on strategies to enhance the quality of life for Delhi’s residents.

Discussions revolved around urban infrastructure, pollution control, public transport, sanitation, and the implementation of the ‘Clean Delhi, Green Delhi’ initiative. Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of coordinated governance between the Centre and the Delhi government, calling for a “triple-engine” model—Centre, state, and local bodies working in unison.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi shared, “Interacted with Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs and other leaders. We had extensive discussions on ways to improve the quality of life for the people of Delhi.” He also posted photographs from the meeting, which included BJP national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

The meeting also served as a review of the first 100 days of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s administration.

Sources indicated that PM Modi encouraged legislators to increase grassroots engagement and ensure that government schemes reach every household. He also urged them to focus on sustainable development, traffic decongestion, and water management—key issues affecting the capital.

Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht, described the meeting as both symbolic and strategic, noting that it reflected the BJP’s commitment to transforming Delhi into a model capital. BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya highlighted that the Prime Minister’s vision had played a pivotal role in the party’s recent electoral success, with Delhi voters endorsing the “Modi model” across both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge to deliver transparent, efficient, and people-centric governance in the capital.

