June 12, 2025 1:12 AM हिंदी

PM Modi meets Delhi BJP leaders, unveils vision to enhance living standard of city residents

PM Modi meets Delhi BJP leaders, unveils vision to enhance living standard of city residents

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her cabinet colleagues, and all elected BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) members of Parliament and MLAs from the national capital.

The gathering, held at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, marked the first such interaction since the BJP’s sweeping victory in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, which ended nearly three decades of non-BJP rule in the city. The meeting, which lasted over three hours, focused on strategies to enhance the quality of life for Delhi’s residents.

Discussions revolved around urban infrastructure, pollution control, public transport, sanitation, and the implementation of the ‘Clean Delhi, Green Delhi’ initiative. Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of coordinated governance between the Centre and the Delhi government, calling for a “triple-engine” model—Centre, state, and local bodies working in unison.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi shared, “Interacted with Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs and other leaders. We had extensive discussions on ways to improve the quality of life for the people of Delhi.” He also posted photographs from the meeting, which included BJP national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

The meeting also served as a review of the first 100 days of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s administration.

Sources indicated that PM Modi encouraged legislators to increase grassroots engagement and ensure that government schemes reach every household. He also urged them to focus on sustainable development, traffic decongestion, and water management—key issues affecting the capital.

Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht, described the meeting as both symbolic and strategic, noting that it reflected the BJP’s commitment to transforming Delhi into a model capital. BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya highlighted that the Prime Minister’s vision had played a pivotal role in the party’s recent electoral success, with Delhi voters endorsing the “Modi model” across both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge to deliver transparent, efficient, and people-centric governance in the capital.

--IANS

sktr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Aryan Sorath Lions beat Zalawad Strikers in Super Over in a thrilling encounter in a Saurashtra Pro T20 League match played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: SCA

Saurashtra Pro T20: Aryan Sorath Lions beat Zalawad Strikers in Super Over

BWF officials visit Indira Gandhi Stadium for 2026 event preparations in New Delhi. Photo credit: BAI

BWF officials visit Indira Gandhi Stadium for 2026 event preparations

PM Modi meets Delhi BJP leaders, unveils vision to enhance living standard of city residents

PM Modi meets Delhi BJP leaders, unveils vision to enhance living standard of city residents

Fast bowlers give Australia the edge on day one despite Rabada’s fifer on the opening day of the World Test Championship final at the Lord's in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

WTC Final: Fast bowlers give Australia the edge on day one despite Rabada’s fifer (ld)

Hubert Hurkacz powers through pain, defeats Roberto Bautista Agut to make it to the second round of the Libema Open, a grass-court ATP 250 event in 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Libema Open: Hurkacz powers through pain, defeats Bautista Agut

Bowlers strike as South Africa slump to 43/4 after Rabada’s fifer dismisses Australia for 212 on first day of the World Test Championship Final at the Lord's in London on Wednesday.

WTC Final: Bowlers strike as SA slump to 43/4 after Rabada’s fifer dismisses Australia for 212

Zoe Saldana declares her Oscar to be gender-fluid with pronouns they/them

Zoe Saldana declares her Oscar to be gender-fluid with pronouns they/them

Ben Shelton kick-starts Top 10 mission with hard-fought victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Fritz wins in Stuttgart Open in Stuttgart, Germany, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Stuttgart Open: Shelton kick-starts Top 10 mission with hard-fought victory, Fritz wins

Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Sonam, other accused kept in different cells of Shillong police station

Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Sonam, other accused kept in different cells of Shillong police station

Sreeja Akula’s Jaipur Jaipur Patriots qualify for semifinals with 9-6 win over PBG Pune Jaguars in the penultimate league stage game of Season 6 of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 6: Sreeja’s Jaipur Patriots qualify for semis with 9-6 win over PBG Pune Jaguars