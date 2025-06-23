June 23, 2025 10:04 PM हिंदी

'Dakini' actress Sheen Dass shares her experience of shooting at hunted locations

'Dakini' actress Sheen Dass shares her experience of shooting at hunted locations

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Sheen Dass has been roped in as the lead for the edge-of-the-seat drama "Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi"

Talking exclusively to IANS, she shared her own experience of shooting at haunted locations.

Speaking to IANS, Sheen said, "Yes, we’ve shot at places that give off spooky vibes. We went to Kolkata and filmed in old abandoned mansions—Rajbaris."

She added that although nothing paranormal happened, the ambiance of the place itself is so eerie that it makes you feel extremely uneasy.

Sheen went on to add, "I haven’t experienced anything supernatural, but the atmosphere alone is enough to spook you."

Spilling the beans on her experience of playing the role of Dakini in the show, the actress revealed that it was a very different experience.

She stated, "I’ve never played such a character before. I feel fortunate to get opportunities to portray such unique roles. Darkini isn’t just a ghost—she’s a deeply emotional and layered character. She’s a simple woman blessed with magical powers, a wonderful dancer, and someone who loves with all her heart. But she’s been betrayed by the one she loved the most. She has suffered a lot, yet even after death, she carries the hope of reuniting with her love."

Sheen added that as an actor, this role has been a great opportunity for her to explore those emotions.

When asked about "How does it feel to play both revenge and romance at the same time?", she claimed, "It’s a mix of everything—revenge, romance, drama, dance. It’s not just about two aspects; it’s a complete package. I’ve never played such a multifaceted character before, so I feel very fortunate and grateful for this chance."

"Aami Dakini – Husn Bhi, Maut Bhi" will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television, and SonyLIV on Monday.

The show will air from Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

FM Sitharaman directs CBDT to cut pendency in grievance redressal mechanisms

FM Sitharaman directs CBDT to cut pendency in grievance redressal mechanisms

Nick Jonas says, 'My heart is so full' as Last Five Years completes its Broadway run

Nick Jonas says, 'My heart is so full' as Last Five Years completes its Broadway run

Hyderabad Heroes return to top of points table; Delhi Redz win against Bengaluru Bravehearts in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes return to top of points table; Delhi Redz win

Terrorism is enemy of humanity, must be fought together: Tarun Chugh on Kanishka tragedy

Terrorism is enemy of humanity, must be fought together: Tarun Chugh on Kanishka tragedy

Pakistan: Baloch activists condemn brutal extrajudicial killing of youth

Pakistan: Baloch activists condemn brutal extrajudicial killing of youth

MP: PMAY beneficiaries in Vidisha move to their own pucca houses, thank Modi govt

MP: PMAY beneficiaries in Vidisha move to their own pucca houses, thank Modi govt

China-Pakistan-Bangladesh axis poses new challenge in subcontinent (File image)

China-Pakistan-Bangladesh axis poses new challenge in subcontinent

Director Sudha Kongara calls Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan's DNA 'A gem of a film'

Director Sudha Kongara calls Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan's DNA 'A gem of a film'

G V Prakash releases title track of Rudra's 'Oho Enthan Baby'

G V Prakash releases title track of Rudra's 'Oho Enthan Baby'

UP: Jaunpur's 'Rajkumari' gets permanent house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

UP: Jaunpur's 'Rajkumari' gets permanent house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana