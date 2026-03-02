March 02, 2026 3:07 PM हिंदी

PM Modi meets Canadian counterpart Mark Carney at Hyderabad House

PM Modi meets Canadian counterpart Mark Carney at Hyderabad House

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, at New Delhi's Hyderabad House to discuss strengthening the bilateral partnership.

Both leaders will review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership. They will also take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, and innovation, and people-to-people ties. The two leaders will exchange views on regional and global developments.

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will also attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum this afternoon. The visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations. The two Prime Ministers have earlier agreed to pursue a constructive and balanced partnership grounded in mutual respect for each other’s concerns and sensitivities, strong people-to-people ties, and growing economic complementarities.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ahead of the visiting leader's bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar said, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership."

Carney, accompanied by his wife Diana Fox Carney, arrived in Mumbai on Friday for his first official visit to India from February 27 to March 2.

He arrived in New Delhi on Monday. Following his arrival, he took to X and said, "Arrived in New Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Modi. Canada and India are two confident and ambitious nations who want to build boldly together. We're forging new partnerships in energy, talent and innovation, and AI -- to create greater security and prosperity for our peoples."

Carney participated in business engagements in Mumbai and interacted with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, as well as Canadian Pension Funds based in India.

Earlier on Friday, soon after his arrival in Mumbai, Carney called India as "the world's fastest-growing major economy" and expressed readiness to forge partnerships that will unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses.

Sharing a video of his arrival in Mumbai on X, Carney wrote, "India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. We just arrived in Mumbai to meet with business leaders -- and forge partnerships that will unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses."

PM Modi last met Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, where he noted that India has set a target of 50 billion USD by 2030 for bilateral trade between the two countries.

--IANS

jk/sd

LATEST NEWS

AI‑generated deception widely used to shape Bangladesh election outcomes: Report

AI‑generated deception widely used to shape Bangladesh election outcomes: Report

Activist Mahrang Baloch's health worsens in detention, rights body expresses grave concern

Activist Mahrang Baloch's health worsens in detention, rights body expresses grave concern

Indian health insurers’ customisation support for clients lower than China: Report

Indian health insurers’ customisation support for clients lower than China: Report

India has become fastest growing economy in world under PM Modi's leadership: Carney

India has become fastest growing economy in world under PM Modi's leadership: Carney

Lakshmi Manchu says 'Only love shall prevail' as she prays for brother Vishnu Manchu's safety in Dubai

Lakshmi Manchu says 'Only love shall prevail' as she prays for brother Vishnu Manchu's safety in Dubai

NITI Aayog launches new training manuals for farmers

NITI Aayog launches new training manuals for farmers

Anil Kapoor reveals the amount of his 1st paycheck on Akshay Kumar hosted ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Anil Kapoor reveals the amount of his 1st paycheck on Akshay Kumar hosted ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes onboard for ‘Tumbbad 2’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui comes onboard for ‘Tumbbad 2’

T20 WC: When and where to watch India vs England semifinal

T20 WC: When and where to watch India vs England semifinal

Semifinal trilogy: India, England face-off yet again; key stats ahead of the Wankhede clash

Semifinal trilogy: India, England face-off yet again; key stats ahead of Wankhede clash